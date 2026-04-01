Jolien Brouwer
Jolien Brouwer joined Invesco in 2022. In her role as Senior Client Director Benelux she is responsible for liaising about ETFs with Banks, Insurance companies, Wealth managers, Family offices and intermediaries in the Benelux. Jolien started her career within corporate finance and joined Invesco from VanEck where she was responsible for the ETF sales within the Netherlands. Jolien holds a double masters degree in Strategic Business Administration and Finance & Investments from the Erasmus University Rotterdam.
Job title: Senior Client Director Benelux
In group: Since 2022
Experience: 10+ years
Location: Amsterdam