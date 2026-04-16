Stephanie Butcher is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments at Invesco. In this role, along with Tony Wong, she is responsible for leveraging our global investment platform, overseeing investment performance and quality across our six global investment teams, and ensuring connectivity between the Investments organization and commercial and enablement functions.

Ms. Butcher joined Invesco in 2003, specializing in European equity income investing and responsible for several European equity portfolios. Prior to her current role, she was chief investment officer (CIO) of the Henley Investment Centre, providing leadership and oversight of equity, fixed income, and multi-asset capabilities. Ms. Butcher began her investment career at Lazard Asset Management before joining Aberdeen Asset Management in 1997.

Ms. Butcher earned an MA in history from Cambridge University. She holds the AIIMR designation from the Association for Investment Management and Research (now known as the CFA Institute).