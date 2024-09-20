Wouter van der Jagt
Wouter van der Jagt joined Invesco in September 2019 as the Institutional Marketing Manager Benelux and Nordics before heading up the Benelux, Nordics and France Marketing Team in June 2020. Van der Jagt has more than 10 years of experience in the financial industry and came from Fidelity International where he was Marketing Manager for the Netherlands. Previously he worked at Deutsche Asset Management (DWS) as Institutional Sales Support to the Benelux team.
Job title: Client Director Benelux
In group: Since 2019
Experience: +10 Years
Location: Amsterdam