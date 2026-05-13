Insight

Twenty years, one approach | The Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund turns 20 this year

May 13, 2026
Julien Eberhardt
Julien Eberhardt
Fund Manager
Tom Hemmant
Tom Hemmant
Fund Manager
The new building of the European Central Bank (German: EZB) in the district Ostend of Frankfurt am Main is the seat of the European Central Bank (ECB). The building with an antenna on the tower reach a total height of 201 meters.

Key takeaways

1

Disciplined active management has driven long term results. Over 20 years, the Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund has delivered consistent outperformance by actively adjusting credit risk and duration through market cycles, even when that meant accepting short‑term underperformance.

2

Risk is added and reduced deliberately, not reactively. The fund’s defining feature is flexibility in both directions - adding risk when valuations are attractive and pulling it back when compensation is insufficient - illustrated by past stress periods and the successful reduction of duration risk ahead of 2022.

3

Today’s positioning prioritises risk mitigation and future opportunity. With credit spreads near historic lows, the portfolio is defensively positioned in higher‑quality credit and defensive sectors, while remaining constructive on duration to benefit from yields and potential flight‑to‑quality scenarios.

Past performance does not predict future returns.

For two decades, our team has managed money in one of fixed income's most competitive corners, a market where the average annual yield has been just 2.7%1. Delivering the top-ranked cumulative return in our peer group , with annualised outperformance of 1.5% against the EAA Fund EUR Corporate Bond2, demands a repeatable process, the discipline to apply it across different market regimes, and the conviction to hold course when short-term results disappoint. Our 20-year track record reflects each of those qualities.

Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund Standardised rolling 12-month performance (% growth)

 

31.03.06
31.03.07

 31.03.07
31.03.08		 31.03.08
31.03.09		 31.03.09
31.03.10		 31.03.10
31.03.11		 31.03.11
31.03.12		 31.03.12
31.03.13		 31.03.13
31.03.14		 31.03.14
31.03.15		 31.03.15
31.03.16		 31.03.16
31.03.17		 31.03.17
31.03.18		 31.03.18
31.03.19		 31.03.19
31.03.20		 31.03.20
31.03.21
 31.03.21
31.03.22		 31.03.22
31.03.23		 31.03.23
31.03.24		 31.03.24
31.03.25		 31.03.25
31.03.26

Invesco Euro Corp Bond Fund Z Acc

2.7

-2.5

-0.8

29.3

3.9

5.7

10.0

6.1

8.5

-3.0

3.1

2.4

1.6

-1.9

10.4

-4.2

-7.2

7.6

3.7

1.4

EAA Fund EUR Corporate Bond2

2.0

 

-3.3

 

-9.6

 

22.5

 

1.8

 

5.3

 

7.6

 

4.3

 

6.64

-0.87

2.9

1.3

1.1

-3.9

8.5

-5.4

-7.4

6.8

4.3

1.6

Reference Benchmark3

3.7

 

-2.1

 

-6.7

 

26.5

 

2.6

 

7.3

 

9.0

 

5.2

 

7.0

0.4

3.5

2.2

2.3

-4.2

10.5

-5.2

-7.2

7.5

5.0

2.1

EAA Fund EUR Corporate Bond is the Morningstar category used as the peer group for comparison.

Source: Morningstar. The performance data shown does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. Gross income re-invested to 31 March unless otherwise stated. The fund is not managed in reference to a benchmark. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

Active management in both directions

Active management is the fund’s defining characteristic. We manage both credit risk and duration within meaningful ranges in order to align risk with reward at each stage of the market cycle. That flexibility operates in both directions: when yields are attractive and spreads wide, we add risk; when the opposite is true, we reduce it.

For example, adding credit risk in the market stress of 2011 weighed on our performance in that calendar year, as spreads continued to widen. Then credit markets rallied sharply in 2012, producing a period of strong outperformance. The same pattern played out in 2018 and 2019: increasing credit and duration risk as yields rose and spreads widened led to short-term underperformance, followed by strong relative returns as bond markets recovered.

The most recent example of risk reduction was our duration management heading into 2022. With bund yields below zero, we chose not to hold the full market level of duration risk, keeping it near the bottom of our band of approximately 1.5 years above or below the index. When inflation expectations shifted rapidly and yields rose, that positioning added 143 basis points of relative performance in the 12 months to November 2022.

Where we stand today: Cautious on credit

Credit spreads have compressed to historically tight levels. In our view, that degree of compression does not justify significant credit risk-taking.

Spreads have spent most of the last two years very close to the bottom of their historical range. Investors who maintained higher levels of credit risk have continued to earn incremental returns over that period. We have chosen to reduce credit risk in our portfolio, with our level of credit spread falling faster than the index, foregoing that incremental return to protect against spread widening and to build the liquidity we would need to invest at better prices. 

We are therefore defensively positioned, with higher-than-usual exposure to A-rated securities and limited exposure to BBB-rated bonds. Our sector allocation favours defensive industries like utilities, telecoms and technology, over cyclicals such as industrials and autos. We retain modest exposure to Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1s), corporate hybrids and subordinated insurance securities, reflecting a selective rather than wholesale retreat from credit risk.

Where we stand today: Constructive on duration

On duration, we hold a modest overweight relative to the index. Government yields are a lot higher than in 2021 and, the recent flattening notwithstanding, the curve is substantially steeper. The risk to reward has improved, in our opinion. In this current uptick of geopolitical risk, interest rate markets have not played their traditional role as a risk hedge, benefitting from flight-to-safely. But we think that relationship could re-assert itself if investors see a threat to growth. 

Recent performance in context

Credit has remained strong for longer than we expected. Spreads rallied in 2024 and have stayed near historic lows throughout 2024 and 2025, and investors who maintained higher levels of credit risk continued to earn incremental return. We underperformed our peer group in both years as a result, returning 4.4% against 4.9% in 2024, and 2.6% against 2.8% in 2025.

Over the medium and long term, the picture is different. We rank first quartile over five years and since inception within our peer group. Over the past 10 years, our investment approach has outperformed the benchmark on 78% of rolling three-year periods4, a measure of consistency that matters as much as any single year's return.

Our defensive posture may continue to lag if spreads remain compressed, but our rationale is consistent with an approach that has successfully navigated the Global Financial Crisis, the European sovereign debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With the opportunity cost of holding higher-quality credit relatively low, we believe we are well placed to protect capital if conditions deteriorate and to deploy it at better prices if spreads widen.

After 20 years, that discipline - accepting short-term trade-offs to preserve long-term positioning - remains the consistent thread through our track record. It has not paid off in every period. It has paid off over time.

Find out more about the Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund here.

Related insights

  • Footnotes

    1 ICE BofA Euro Corporate Index, yield to maturity, 31 March 2006 to 31 March 2026. Source: Bloomberg

    2 EAA Fund EUR Corporate Bond is the Morningstar category used as the peer group for comparison.

    3 Reference Benchmark: 85% ICE BofA Euro Corporate Index (Total Return) and 15% ICE BofA Euro High Yield Index (Total Return). This is a comparator benchmark. Given its asset allocation the fund’s performance can be compared against the benchmark. However, the fund is actively managed and is not constrained by any benchmark. Benchmark figures are total return, in EUR. Prior to 01/11/2021, the performance of the Share class was compared to the performance of another benchmark: ICE BofA Euro Corporate Index TR. 

    4 Source data: Morningstar, Invesco

    Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund performance data

    Cumulative returns (%)

     

    Fund

    Peer Group2

    Reference Benchmark3

    Quartile Rank

    3m

    -1.4

    -1.2

    -1.1

    4

    6m

    -1.2

    -1.0

    -0.8

    4

    YTD

    -1.4

    -1.2

    -1.1

    4

    1y

    1.4

    1.6

    2.1

    3

    3y

    13.1

    13.1

    15.2

    3

    5y

    0.6

    -0.9

    1.3

    1

    Since launch 31 March 2006

    102.1

    50.5

    88.9

    1

    Annualised returns (%)

     

    Fund

    Peer Group2

    Reference Benchmark3

    3y

    4.2

    4.2

    4.8

    5y

    0.1

    -0.2

    0.3

    Since launch 31 March 2006

    3.6

    2.1

    3.2

    Calendar year returns (%)

     

    Fund

    Peer Group2

    Reference Benchmark3

    2025

    2.6

    2.7

    3.4

    2024

    4.4

    4.9

    5.3

    2023

    8.0

    7.8

    8.7

    2022

    -12.0

    -13.3

    -13.5

    2021

    -0.1

    -1.0

    -0.4

    The performance data shown does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in a fund and not in a given underlying asset. Fund performance figures are shown in euro, for Z (accumulation Euro) class shares, inclusive of gross reinvested income and net of the ongoing charges and portfolio transaction costs. As at 02/08/21, this share class is now the Primary share class for this fund. As this share class was launched on 21/08/13, for the periods prior to this launch date, performance figures are as at the A Acc share class, without any adjustment for fees. The figures do not reflect the entry charge paid by individual investors. Sector average performance is calculated on an equivalent basis.

    Source: © 2026 Morningstar. The sector is shown for performance comparison purposes only. The Fund does not track the sector. Morningstar 2026. All rights reserved. Use of this content requires expert knowledge. It is to be used by specialist institutions only. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied, adapted or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except where such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by law in your jurisdiction. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance shown in the chart prior to 8 March 2018 was based on an objective and investment policy that no longer applies. For further details, please see www.invescomanagementcompany.lu.

    More information on the peer groups can be found at www.morningstar.com

    Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. The fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events.

    Important Information

    Data as at 31 March 2026 and sourced by Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invesco.com/lu/manco/en/home.html. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

  • EMEA5414561/2026