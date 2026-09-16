Fiona Yang

GPR,Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan Equity IVAAEHA
Invesco Asian Equity Fund
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Fund Manager
Fiona is a fund manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, with a focus on managing Asian equity portfolios.
She started her career with Goldman Sachs in July 2012, initially within their graduate programme, and was an Asia product specialist. She joined Invesco in August 2017.
Fiona holds a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics and Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She completed Level II of the CFA in 2018.
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