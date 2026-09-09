For professional investors only.

As Dutch institutional investors adapt to a changing investment and regulatory landscape, the role of ETFs continues to evolve. In this webinar, industry experts discuss how ETFs are increasingly being used beyond tactical asset allocation, becoming strategic portfolio building blocks for pension funds, insurers and other institutional investors.

The discussion explores how developments such as the Dutch pension transition (Wtp), evolving liquidity requirements and growing demand for implementation efficiency are influencing ETF adoption. Panelists also examine common misconceptions around ETF liquidity, the distinctions between ETFs and traditional index funds, and the expanding range of use cases available to institutional investors.

Whether you are involved in portfolio construction, asset allocation or pension investment strategy, this webinar provides practical perspectives on the opportunities and considerations shaping institutional ETF usage today.

Participants in the webinar discussion: