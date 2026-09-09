Article ETFs as Strategic Tools in Institutions

Jolien Brouwer
Senior Client Director Benelux
9 September 2026
Two women looking at a laptop in an open-plan office

For professional investors only.

As Dutch institutional investors adapt to a changing investment and regulatory landscape, the role of ETFs continues to evolve. In this webinar, industry experts discuss how ETFs are increasingly being used beyond tactical asset allocation, becoming strategic portfolio building blocks for pension funds, insurers and other institutional investors.

The discussion explores how developments such as the Dutch pension transition (Wtp), evolving liquidity requirements and growing demand for implementation efficiency are influencing ETF adoption. Panelists also examine common misconceptions around ETF liquidity, the distinctions between ETFs and traditional index funds, and the expanding range of use cases available to institutional investors.

Whether you are involved in portfolio construction, asset allocation or pension investment strategy, this webinar provides practical perspectives on the opportunities and considerations shaping institutional ETF usage today.

Participants in the webinar discussion:

  • Jolien Brouwer, Senior Client Director ETF & Wholesale Fund, Invesco EMEA
  • Thu Nguyen, PhD, Lecturer in Finance, Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
  • Charlotte Vincent, Co-Head of Fixed Income, People’s Pension (TPP)
Watch the webinar (external link) Opens in a new tab

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  • Investment risks 

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

  • EMEA5817851/2026