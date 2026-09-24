Personalised Investor Engine

Our Personalised Investor Engine (PIE) helps financial institutions create more relevant investment experiences that guide customers from saving to investing and turn investor intent into investment action. 
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THE CORE ISSUE The challenge isn't access. It's activation.

Millions of people are interested in investing, yet many never take the first step. Digital platforms have made investing more accessible than ever, but access alone doesn't create engagement, confidence, or action. Many customers still hesitate or abandon their journey altogether. Helping more people become investors requires a deeper understanding of behaviours, motivations, and barriers.

Access is only the beginning

Delivering meaningful guidance that prompts action requires understanding the people behind the portfolios.

Behaviour drives investment decisions

Uncertainty, complexity, and lack of confidence often prevent customers from investing, even when products are readily available.

One journey isn’t for everyone

Different customers need different levels of support, content, and encouragement throughout their investment journey.

€10T

Sitting in cash across Europe. 1

71%

Of savers want to invest but haven’t acted. 2

1 in 3

People invest outside their pensions. 2

OUR SOLUTION How can PIE help?

PIE combines behavioural insight, intelligent personalisation, and continuous optimisation to help financial institutions create more relevant investment experiences and encourage meaningful action.

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Personalisation in action

Invesco and Zopa Bank launched a partnership in 2025 to demystify investing and help customers build for their future.

"The opportunity isn't simply helping more people access investing. It's helping them to feel informed and building their confidence to take the first step. Applying behavioural intelligence and targeted nudges at key moments in the customer journey can play an important role in turning investment interest into long-term participation."

Zopa Bank

Natasha Wear, Senior Director of Wealth

OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU Helping financial institutions grow

Creating confident investors can benefit your business in multiple ways

01 Convert savers into investors

Support customers taking their first investment step. 

02 Increase participation

Improve account activation and ongoing contribution growth.

03 Improve retention

Help investors stick with their financial plan during periods of uncertainty.

04 Re-engage dormant customers

Reconnect lapsed investors with their long-term financial goals.

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See what our Personalised Investor Engine can do for your clients and your business.

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  • 1 T = trillion. European Commission, Savings and Investments Union, March 2025.

    2 Invesco, “Turnings access into action” report, August 2026.

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data as at 09.09.2026, unless otherwise stated. By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.


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