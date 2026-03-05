Our approach to gaining new clients

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Financial professionals need a practical, reusable marketing method to consistently land new clients and grow their practices.
When you properly identify the right clients, you have an opportunity to develop strategic marketing that works for your business.
Our detailed approach in identifying ideal client characteristics can help you retain current clients and gain new ones.
The most common way financial professionals find new clients is through referrals from existing clients, friends, and family, followed by COIs, traditional marketing techniques, and inbound inquiries.1 While these may be sources of new clients, they may not represent the best strategies to achieve the ultimate goal — gaining the partnership of new clients.
We approach finding new clients through a unique exercise designed to define ideal clients based on detailed characteristics. First, we work to identify the attributes that describe your best current clients. Next, we juxtapose those characteristics with those clients you aspire to attract, examining factors such as:
The goal is to construct methods to help your current clients while simultaneously evolving to anticipate the needs of future clients. Visit pages 8–9 in our “Crafting a High-Performance Toolkit” brochure2 to find out more about the Ideal Client Exercise, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights, research, and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and client outcomes with our wide range of products, expert guidance, and portfolio management tools.
NA5233137
Image: d3sign / Getty
“Crafting a High-Performance Practice” is based on Invesco Global Consulting’s work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
The "Practice Innovation Index" program is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Cerulli Associates nor Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional. Invesco Global Consulting programs and services are offered via Invesco Distributors, Inc., the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. It is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms.
Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.