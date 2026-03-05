Our approach to gaining new clients

The challenge: Picking up new clients

The most common way financial professionals find new clients is through referrals from existing clients, friends, and family, followed by COIs, traditional marketing techniques, and inbound inquiries.1 While these may be sources of new clients, they may not represent the best strategies to achieve the ultimate goal — gaining the partnership of new clients.

Our solution: Identifying your ideal clientele

We approach finding new clients through a unique exercise designed to define ideal clients based on detailed characteristics. First, we work to identify the attributes that describe your best current clients. Next, we juxtapose those characteristics with those clients you aspire to attract, examining factors such as:

Profession

Needs and complexities

Marital status

Net worth range/financial assets

Life stage

The goal is to construct methods to help your current clients while simultaneously evolving to anticipate the needs of future clients. Visit pages 8–9 in our “Crafting a High-Performance Toolkit” brochure2 to find out more about the Ideal Client Exercise, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.

Ready to take on new clients?