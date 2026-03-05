Team meetings to help enhance your practice

The challenge: An imbalance of energy

We have found our most underutilized and untapped resource is the collective intellect and insights of our teammates. Sometimes, the demands of a practice can consume the everyday flow, leaving meaningful collaboration and conversations to get swept downstream for later. Another year passes, and it’s time to start the fire drills all over again.

Our solution: Bringing teams together for conversations

We suggest creating space to work on your business through regular team meetings. In order to help ensure these are effective and optimize time, we’ve defined four different types of critical meetings that may benefit your teams:

Daily huddle. These meetings should be, in our view, 10 minutes or less, concentrating on only the most immediate priorities and confirming capacities/alignment on critical tasks for the day.

These meetings should be, in our view, 10 minutes or less, concentrating on only the most immediate priorities and confirming capacities/alignment on critical tasks for the day. Ad-hoc strategy meetings. This is a weekly meeting, where you and your teammates have an opportunity to assess, refine, and enhance the practice’s existing processes in an effort to remain on-target.

This is a weekly meeting, where you and your teammates have an opportunity to assess, refine, and enhance the practice’s existing processes in an effort to remain on-target. Critical team meetings. These occur on a needed basis, where teams have an opportunity to anticipate and address common challenges and build solutions to fine-tune and correct them.

These occur on a needed basis, where teams have an opportunity to anticipate and address common challenges and build solutions to fine-tune and correct them. Semiannual development meetings. These meetings are meant to help ensure talent continues to be developed and recognized. They should, in our view, be one-on-one in a casual setting and focus on the talent’s accomplishments and developmental opportunities that ladder up with the practice and the team’s aspirations.

By approaching meetings as opportunities instead of tasks, you have the opportunity to make your practice even more efficient and productive. Visit pages 22-29 in our “Constructing and Managing a Synergystic Team Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for team building and optimization, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.

Ready to help your team succeed?