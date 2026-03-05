Team meetings to help enhance your practice

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Teams’ collective insights and creativity may be overshadowed by day-to-day tasks, leaving good ideas on the table.
Stepping off the proverbial treadmill and making time for conversation with colleagues may unlock more potential.
A strategic regular cadence of effective team meetings may help even the most productive teams better serve clients.
We have found our most underutilized and untapped resource is the collective intellect and insights of our teammates. Sometimes, the demands of a practice can consume the everyday flow, leaving meaningful collaboration and conversations to get swept downstream for later. Another year passes, and it’s time to start the fire drills all over again.
We suggest creating space to work on your business through regular team meetings. In order to help ensure these are effective and optimize time, we’ve defined four different types of critical meetings that may benefit your teams:
By approaching meetings as opportunities instead of tasks, you have the opportunity to make your practice even more efficient and productive. Visit pages 22-29 in our “Constructing and Managing a Synergystic Team Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for team building and optimization, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
