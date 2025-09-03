Asset owners including pension plans, endowments, and foundations are concerned about a record level of concentration within the S&P 500 index. Equal weighting is a popular way to reduce market concentration, but these clients need a vehicle that has ample liquidity to accommodate large allocations. A range of institutional clients have allocated billions into the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), demonstrating the investment use case as well as the efficiency of ETFs in meeting their needs.

The challenge

As shown in the chart below, the top 10 names in the S&P 500 currently account for 38% of the index and their contribution to risk (measured by standard deviation) is 53%. This means that over half of the risk of the index can be explained by only 2% of the companies within the index (10 / 500).