Invesco Global Systematic Investing Study 2024

Welcome to the ninth iteration of Invesco's Global Systematic Investing study. The study continues to focus on the usage of systematic investing across the industry, with over 140 practitioners surveyed collectively managing more than 23 trillion in assets. This year's themes include applications and multi-asset portfolios, the evolution of multifactor strategies, the impact and use of artificial intelligence. And finally, how systematic investing is used to develop highly customized ESG strategies.

The first theme explores the rise of systematic strategies and multi-asset portfolio construction, with the acceptance of factors across more asset classes like equities and fixed income. Investors have now embraced systematic strategies in the construction of more resilient multi-asset portfolios. An adaptive and data driven approach now allows investors to use these strategies to navigate a wider investment universe and more complex macro environment.

In the second theme, the study explores how multifactor strategies have become more mainstream as investors seek and more precise way to capture the broader spectrum of return opportunities. The study also seeks to understand how investors are addressing concerns around equity market concentration through a more diversified approach and factor allocations.

In the third theme, we continue to explore the rise of artificial intelligence in the investment process while AI usage has increased year over year. This hasn't come without challenges. Respondents identified data availability and quality as a concern alongside regulatory and governance considerations. In addition, investors continue to evaluate the economic rationale of any new factor or signal that are generated by these new techniques.

In the fourth and final theme, the study continues to explore the relationship between systematic investing and ESG implementation. The study has found systematic approaches have become increasingly popular due to their ability to offer more scalable customization.

