Invesco Global Systematic Investing Study 2024

Macro Allocation Strategy
This strategy targets portfolio diversification and overall return potential through tactical asset allocation.
Welcome to Invesco’s Global Systematic Investing Study 2024. This year’s study continues to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of systematic investing, chronicling the latest innovations and how practitioners globally are leveraging advanced quantitative techniques across asset classes.
Welcome to the ninth iteration of Invesco's Global Systematic Investing study. The study continues to focus on the usage of systematic investing across the industry, with over 140 practitioners surveyed collectively managing more than 23 trillion in assets. This year's themes include applications and multi-asset portfolios, the evolution of multifactor strategies, the impact and use of artificial intelligence. And finally, how systematic investing is used to develop highly customized ESG strategies.
The first theme explores the rise of systematic strategies and multi-asset portfolio construction, with the acceptance of factors across more asset classes like equities and fixed income. Investors have now embraced systematic strategies in the construction of more resilient multi-asset portfolios. An adaptive and data driven approach now allows investors to use these strategies to navigate a wider investment universe and more complex macro environment.
In the second theme, the study explores how multifactor strategies have become more mainstream as investors seek and more precise way to capture the broader spectrum of return opportunities. The study also seeks to understand how investors are addressing concerns around equity market concentration through a more diversified approach and factor allocations.
In the third theme, we continue to explore the rise of artificial intelligence in the investment process while AI usage has increased year over year. This hasn't come without challenges. Respondents identified data availability and quality as a concern alongside regulatory and governance considerations. In addition, investors continue to evaluate the economic rationale of any new factor or signal that are generated by these new techniques.
In the fourth and final theme, the study continues to explore the relationship between systematic investing and ESG implementation. The study has found systematic approaches have become increasingly popular due to their ability to offer more scalable customization.
thank you for your interest in this year's report.
We hope you enjoyed these valuable insights and look forward to engaging with you on this year's study.
Based on interviews with 131 systematic investors — defined as investors that employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions — this research collects the opinions of senior decision-makers responsible for managing $22.3 trillion in assets (as of March 31, 2024).
Time to watch: 3:33
The research identified four main themes: The embracement of systematic strategies to construct multi-asset portfolios, the evolution of multi-factor strategies into a standard approach, the expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI) in investment processes, and the increasing demand for customized solutions to meet investors’ sustainability objectives.
Institutional and wholesale investors consider varying factors when constructing multi-asset portfolios, such as maintaining liquidity and minimizing volatility.
The second theme explores the evolving dynamics of multi-factor investing, which is now the norm as factor returns create opportunities and challenges for investors.
AI’s transformation from investors using it as a peripheral tool to applying it to their investment processes, such as for portfolio optimization, is the focus of the third theme.
The fourth theme explores a shift toward investors employing a systematic approach to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their portfolios.
By focusing on the future landscape, this research oﬀers timely perspectives on how investors are deploying (and looking to deploy) advanced methodologies to construct resilient portfolios and potentially generate alpha.
Harness the power of diversified factor strategies for better portfolio resilience through any market conditions
Macro Allocation Strategy
This strategy targets portfolio diversification and overall return potential through tactical asset allocation.
Dynamic Multifactor
Discover our rotational strategy that seeks to anticipate changes in the business cycle and tilt toward factors expected to outperform in each market regime.
Custom Portfolio Solutions
We combine an outcomes-based focus with tailored investment solutions to deliver custom portfolios and analysis.
ETFs for institutions
Explore the breadth of our ETF capabilities and our expansive platform with experts dedicated to supporting your investment goals.
Institutional and wholesale investors consider varying factors when constructing multi-asset portfolios, such as maintaining liquidity and minimizing volatility. These factors align closely with the capabilities of systematic strategies, which offer investors a powerful tool for achieving their investment objectives. As one North American institutional investor noted, “We’re moving beyond static allocations to a more dynamic, data-driven approach that can better navigate volatility and capture opportunities across asset classes.”
The second theme explores the evolving dynamics of multi-factor investing, which is now the norm as factor returns create opportunities and challenges for investors. For example, as mega-cap tech stock dominance increased concentration risk, investors have sought solutions through factor investing — including an increase in allocations to Value as a potential hedge.
AI’s transformation from investors using it as a peripheral tool to applying it to their investment processes, such as for portfolio optimization, is the focus of the third theme. AI applications in investment are diverse and expanding, and emerging applications are gaining traction rapidly. For instance, 47% of investors use AI for sentiment analysis of news, earnings calls, and social media, up from 35% in 2023. This real-time gauge of market sentiment offers a potential edge in fast-moving markets.
The fourth theme explores a shift toward investors employing a systematic approach to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their portfolios. According to one institutional investor from Europe, “Off-the-shelf ESG solutions no longer suffice. We need the ability to fine-tune our ESG approach to reflect our specific priorities and the unique ESG challenges in our investment universe. Systematic strategies give us the tools to do that.”
While factor investing has historically been the cornerstone of systematic strategies, investors today are broadening their toolkits and using more diverse strategies (figure 1). As one North American wholesale investor noted: “Traditionally, factor investing has been based around overweighting specific factors, such as value and momentum, to capture risk premia. Systematic investing now encompasses a broader range of quantitative methodologies.”
The second theme explores the evolving dynamics of systematic investing. This study has highlighted the trend towards a more dynamic approach to adjusting factor exposure over the past several years. We find that nearly three-quarters of respondents adjust through time (figure 2), utilizing a broad range of tools to target specific factors at any point. Additionally, this year’s study has found nearly 80% of respondents view ‘growth’ as an additional factor.
Data and technology become the focus of the third theme. The rise of AI has been noticed by systematic investors, with almost 50% of respondents already implementing some form of AI (figure 3). Adoption is expected to continue and expand across systematic investing practitioners.
The fourth and final theme for 2023 continues the exploration of systematic investing’s intersection with environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. Two-thirds of respondents reported using systematic tools in their ESG investing, citing improved performance and risk management as the key drivers (figure 4). The rise of technology from the third theme continues to the fourth, with half of respondents expecting to increase their use of AI and other systematic tools to reconcile data inconsistencies and analyze large data sets more effectively.
NA3266344
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.