Factor Investing

Invesco Global Systematic Investing Study 2024

By focusing on the future landscape, this research oﬀers timely perspectives on how investors are deploying (and looking to deploy) advanced methodologies to construct resilient portfolios and potentially generate alpha.

About the study

Welcome to Invesco’s Global Systematic Investing Study 2024. This year’s study continues to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of systematic investing, chronicling the latest innovations and how practitioners globally are leveraging advanced quantitative techniques across asset classes.

Welcome to the ninth iteration of Invesco's Global Systematic Investing study. The study continues to focus on the usage of systematic investing across the industry, with over 140 practitioners surveyed collectively managing more than 23 trillion in assets. This year's themes include applications and multi-asset portfolios, the evolution of multifactor strategies, the impact and use of artificial intelligence. And finally, how systematic investing is used to develop highly customized ESG strategies.

The first theme explores the rise of systematic strategies and multi-asset portfolio construction, with the acceptance of factors across more asset classes like equities and fixed income. Investors have now embraced systematic strategies in the construction of more resilient multi-asset portfolios. An adaptive and data driven approach now allows investors to use these strategies to navigate a wider investment universe and more complex macro environment.

In the second theme, the study explores how multifactor strategies have become more mainstream as investors seek and more precise way to capture the broader spectrum of return opportunities. The study also seeks to understand how investors are addressing concerns around equity market concentration through a more diversified approach and factor allocations.

In the third theme, we continue to explore the rise of artificial intelligence in the investment process while AI usage has increased year over year. This hasn't come without challenges. Respondents identified data availability and quality as a concern alongside regulatory and governance considerations. In addition, investors continue to evaluate the economic rationale of any new factor or signal that are generated by these new techniques.

In the fourth and final theme, the study continues to explore the relationship between systematic investing and ESG implementation. The study has found systematic approaches have become increasingly popular due to their ability to offer more scalable customization.

thank you for your interest in this year's report.

We hope you enjoyed these valuable insights and look forward to engaging with you on this year's study.

Systematic investing: The future landscape

Based on interviews with 131 systematic investors — defined as investors that employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions — this research collects the opinions of senior decision-makers responsible for managing $22.3 trillion in assets (as of March 31, 2024).

 

Key themes

The research identified four main themes: The embracement of systematic strategies to construct multi-asset portfolios, the evolution of multi-factor strategies into a standard approach, the expanding role of artificial intelligence (AI) in investment processes, and the increasing demand for customized solutions to meet investors’ sustainability objectives.

Theme 1

Navigating complexity: The rise of systematic strategies in multi-asset portfolio construction

Institutional and wholesale investors consider varying factors when constructing multi-asset portfolios, such as maintaining liquidity and minimizing volatility.

Theme 2

The evolution of multi-factor investment strategies

The second theme explores the evolving dynamics of multi-factor investing, which is now the norm as factor returns create opportunities and challenges for investors.

Theme 3

AI’s expanding role: From investment tool to strategic imperative

AI’s transformation from investors using it as a peripheral tool to applying it to their investment processes, such as for portfolio optimization, is the focus of the third theme.

Theme 4

An active approach to ESG: The rise of customized, systematic strategies

The fourth theme explores a shift toward investors employing a systematic approach to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into their portfolios.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations), and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Factor investing (as known as smart beta or active quant) is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes that may explain differences in returns. Factor investing represents an alternative and selection index based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, both in active or passive vehicles. There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for strategies that seek to provide exposure to certain factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. Factor investing may underperform cap-weighted benchmarks and increase portfolio risk. There is no assurance that the investment strategies discussed in this material will achieve their investment objectives.
