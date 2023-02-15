ACPSX
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
Seeks to offer investors a diversified portfolio of higher quality US investment grade fixed income instruments.
The Invesco Core Bond Fund seeks to offer investors a diversified portfolio of higher quality US investment grade fixed income instruments that can serve as a cornerstone for investors' portfolios.
Our high-conviction approach focuses on catalysts for capital appreciation in pursuit of long-term, risk-adjusted performance.
We combine top-down macroanalysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across fixed income.
Our team's experience across fixed income sectors and collaborative culture help us unlock potential opportunities.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
A core bond fund typically refers to a bond fund that holds a core of investment grade securities. Core investments may include Treasury bonds, agency bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), and residential MBS.
Core bond funds focus on liquid, investment grade bonds. Core plus funds add other bond asset classes that may provide more yield and return potential, including emerging market credit, high yield corporates, and convertibles.
Investment-grade fixed income are bonds that receive the highest credit ratings from research firms such as Standard & Poor’s, Fitch, and Moody’s. Investment-grade bonds are seen as having a low risk of default and are issued by highly creditworthy companies, governments, and other entities.
Investors can turn to Invesco for high-conviction bond strategies across the fixed income spectrum. Our team is empowered by a collaborative culture and extensive research capabilities across geographies, asset classes, and sectors. We bring the resources of a global asset management firm while remaining nimble enough to add value through security selection. Through a rigorous, repeatable process that constantly identifies new themes and opportunities, we aim to build best-idea portfolios that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time.
The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.
To learn more about our fixed income offerings, explore the funds below.
ACPSX
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
ACCBX
Invesco Corporate Bond Fund
ABOUT RISK
NA3146520
Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Credit Ratings are assigned by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations based on assessment of the credit worthiness of the underlying bond issuers. The ratings range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest) and are subject to change. Not rated indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. Futures and other derivatives are not eligible for assigned credit ratings by any NRSRO and are excluded from quality allocations. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: standardandpoors.com and select "Understanding Ratings" under Rating Resources and moodys.com and select "Rating Methodologies" under Research and Ratings. Source: Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, as applicable.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates.
Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.
An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Junk bonds have greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.
Mortgage- and asset-backed securities are subject to prepayment or call risk, which is the risk that the borrower’s payments may be received earlier or later than expected due to changes in prepayment rates on underlying loans. Securities may be prepaid at a price less than the original purchase value.
Obligations issued by US Government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the government, which could affect the fund’s ability to recover should they default.
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations may vary across investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for investment. The Fund will not be solely based on ESG considerations; therefore, issuers may not be considered ESG-focused companies. ESG factors may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain companies or industries and may not work as intended. The Fund may underperform other funds that do not assess ESG factors or that use a different methodology to identify and/or incorporate ESG factors. ESG is not a uniformly defined characteristic and as a result, information used by the Fund to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers. There is no guarantee that ESG considerations will enhance Fund performance.
The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.