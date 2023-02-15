Ticker: OPIGX (Class A)

Invesco Core Bond Fund

Seeks to offer investors a diversified portfolio of higher quality US investment grade fixed income instruments.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Core Bond Fund seeks to offer investors a diversified portfolio of higher quality US investment grade fixed income instruments that can serve as a cornerstone for investors' portfolios.

Independent thinking

Our high-conviction approach focuses on catalysts for capital appreciation in pursuit of long-term, risk-adjusted performance.

Rigorous search for inefficiencies

We combine top-down macroanalysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across fixed income.

Diverse perspectives

Our team's experience across fixed income sectors and collaborative culture help us unlock potential opportunities.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

A core bond fund typically refers to a bond fund that holds a core of investment grade securities. Core investments may include Treasury bonds, agency bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), and residential MBS. 

Core bond funds focus on liquid, investment grade bonds. Core plus funds add other bond asset classes that may provide more yield and return potential, including emerging market credit, high yield corporates, and convertibles.

Investment-grade fixed income are bonds that receive the highest credit ratings from research firms such as Standard & Poor’s, Fitch, and Moody’s. Investment-grade bonds are seen as having a low risk of default and are issued by highly creditworthy companies, governments, and other entities.

Investors can turn to Invesco for high-conviction bond strategies across the fixed income spectrum. Our team is empowered by a collaborative culture and extensive research capabilities across geographies, asset classes, and sectors. We bring the resources of a global asset management firm while remaining nimble enough to add value through security selection. Through a rigorous, repeatable process that constantly identifies new themes and opportunities, we aim to build best-idea portfolios that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return.