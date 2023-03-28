Ticker: VKMMX (Class A)

Invesco Municipal Income Fund

Seeks to provide tax-free income through long-maturity municipal bonds.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide tax-free income by purchasing investment grade bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes. As one of the largest municipal bond managers, we use our size and deep experience to provide investors consistent access to bond issues.

★★★★
4-star Morningstar rating - Muni National Long Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 165 funds and was rated 3 stars out of 165 funds, 4 stars out of 156 funds and 4 stars out of 114 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Rigorous credit research

Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding.

Experience that matters

We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.

Maximize income potential

We endeavor to provide competitive monthly distribution yields with our time-tested risk aware investment process.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Municipal bonds are debt obligations issued by states, cities, counties, and other governmental entities to fund public projects such as schools, highways, and hospitals. Investors in municipal bonds receive interest payments from the government entity and the return of principal on a specific maturity date.

The income on municipal bonds is typically exempt from federal taxes, as well as potentially from state and local taxes. The tax benefits of municipal bonds make them attractive relative to taxable bonds with equivalent yields,especially for investors in higher tax brackets.

Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every municipal bond holding. Our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market may help uncover and capitalize on value opportunities.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class Investor, Class R6, Class Y.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

  • Source: Morningstar Inc. Ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses. ©2025 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings are subject to change monthly. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.