OPTAX
Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund
Seeks to provide tax-free income through long-maturity municipal bonds.
The Invesco Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide tax-free income by purchasing investment grade bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes. As one of the largest municipal bond managers, we use our size and deep experience to provide investors consistent access to bond issues.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 165 funds and was rated 3 stars out of 165 funds, 4 stars out of 156 funds and 4 stars out of 114 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding.
We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.
We endeavor to provide competitive monthly distribution yields with our time-tested risk aware investment process.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
Municipal bonds are debt obligations issued by states, cities, counties, and other governmental entities to fund public projects such as schools, highways, and hospitals. Investors in municipal bonds receive interest payments from the government entity and the return of principal on a specific maturity date.
The income on municipal bonds is typically exempt from federal taxes, as well as potentially from state and local taxes. The tax benefits of municipal bonds make them attractive relative to taxable bonds with equivalent yields,especially for investors in higher tax brackets.
Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every municipal bond holding. Our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market may help uncover and capitalize on value opportunities.
The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class Investor, Class R6, Class Y.
ABOUT RISK
Not all share classes are available to all investors. See the current prospectus for more information.
Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.
An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Junk bonds have greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.
Securities which are in the medium- and lower grade categories generally offer higher yields than are offered by higher-grade securities of similar maturity, but they also generally involve more volatility and greater risks, such as greater credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, management risk, and regulatory risk.
The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the Fund more susceptible to fluctuation.
Inverse floating rate obligations may be subject to greater price volatility than a fixed income security with similar qualities. When short-term interest rates rise, they may decrease in value and produce less or no income and are subject to risks similar to derivatives.
There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.
All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
Based on a Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”) with 46 states and six other US jurisdictions, large US tobacco manufacturers have agreed to make annual payments to government entities in exchange for the release of all litigation claims. Several states have sold bonds backed by those future payments, including (i) bonds that make payments only from a state’s interest in the MSA and (ii) bonds that make payments from both the MSA revenue and from an “appropriation pledge” by the state which requires the state to pass a specific periodic appropriation to make the payments and is generally not an unconditional guarantee of payment by a state. Settlement payments are based on factors, including, but not limited to, annual domestic cigarette shipments, cigarette consumption, inflation and the financial capability of participating tobacco companies. Payments could be reduced if consumption decreases, if market share is lost to non-MSA manufacturers, or if there is a negative outcome in litigation regarding the MSA, including challenges by participating tobacco manufacturers regarding the amount of annual payments owed under the MSA.
The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
