Invesco Rochester® Municipal Opportunities Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA3146533

Credit Ratings are assigned by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations based on assessment of the credit worthiness of the underlying bond issuers. The ratings range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest) and are subject to change. Not rated indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. Futures and other derivatives are not eligible for assigned credit ratings by any NRSRO and are excluded from quality allocations. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: standardandpoors.com and select "Understanding Ratings" under Rating Resources and moodys.com and select "Rating Methodologies" under Research and Ratings. Source: Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, as applicable.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating. Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.

All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may use leverage to seek to enhance income, which creates the likelihood of greater volatility of the Fund’s shares and may also impair the ability to maintain its qualification for federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company.

Leverage created from borrowing or certain types of transactions or instruments may impair liquidity, cause positions to be liquidated at an unfavorable time, lose more than the amount invested, or increase volatility.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Inverse floating rate obligations may be subject to greater price volatility than a fixed income security with similar qualities. When short-term interest rates rise, they may decrease in value and produce less or no income and are subject to risks similar to derivatives.

Municipal securities have the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make principal and/or interest payments.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the Fund more susceptible to fluctuation.

Certain of the municipalities in which the Fund invests, including Puerto Rico, currently experience significant financial difficulties. Puerto Rico's economic problems increase the risk of investing in Puerto Rican municipal obligations, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of Puerto Rican municipal obligations, and the Fund's net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.

Based on a Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”) with 46 states and six other US jurisdictions, large US tobacco manufacturers have agreed to make annual payments to government entities in exchange for the release of all litigation claims. Several states have sold bonds backed by those future payments, including (i) bonds that make payments only from a state’s interest in the MSA and (ii) bonds that make payments from both the MSA revenue and from an “appropriation pledge” by the state which requires the state to pass a specific periodic appropriation to make the payments and is generally not an unconditional guarantee of payment by a state. Settlement payments are based on factors, including, but not limited to, annual domestic cigarette shipments, cigarette consumption, inflation and the financial capability of participating tobacco companies. Payments could be reduced if consumption decreases, if market share is lost to non-MSA manufacturers, or if there is a negative outcome in litigation regarding the MSA, including challenges by participating tobacco manufacturers regarding the amount of annual payments owed under the MSA.

The value, interest rates, and liquidity of non-cash paying instruments, such as zero coupon and pay-in-kind securities, are subject to greater fluctuation than other types of securities.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.