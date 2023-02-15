Invesco Short Term Bond Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA3146727

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Risks of collateralized loan obligations include the possibility that distributions from collateral securities will not be adequate to make interest or other payments, the quality of the collateral may decline in value or default, the collateralized loan obligations may be subordinate to other classes, values may be volatile, and disputes with the issuer may produce unexpected investment results.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Junk bonds have greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality. Junk bond values fluctuate more than high quality bonds and can decline significantly over a short time.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

Mortgage- and asset-backed securities are subject to prepayment or call risk, which is the risk that the borrower’s payments may be received earlier or later than expected due to changes in prepayment rates on underlying loans. Securities may be prepaid at a price less than the original purchase value.

Obligations issued by US Government agencies and instrumentalities may receive varying levels of support from the government, which could affect the fund’s ability to recover should they default.

The Fund invests in financial instruments that use the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference or benchmark rate for variable interest rate calculations. LIBOR will be phased out by the end of 2021, and it's anticipated that LIBOR will cease to be published after that time. To assist with the transition, US dollar LIBOR rates will continue to be published until June 2023. There is uncertainty on the effects of the LIBOR transition process, therefore any impact of the LIBOR transition on the Fund or its investments cannot yet be determined. There is no assurance an alternative rate will be similar to, produce the same value or economic equivalence or instruments using the rate will have the same volume or liquidity as LIBOR. Any effects of LIBOR transition and the adoption of alternative rates could result in losses to the Fund.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.