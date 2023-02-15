Ticker: STBAX (Class A)

Invesco Short Term Bond Fund

Invests in short-duration, investment grade fixed income securities.

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Short Term Bond Fund seeks to provide enhanced current income and attractive total returns through an active portfolio that comprises primarily shorter-duration bonds.

Short-term focus

Our diversified mix of investment grade securities focuses on short-duration assets, which may help hedge against rising rates.

Rigorous search for inefficiencies

We combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across fixed income.

Diverse perspectives

Our team's experience across fixed income sectors and collaborative culture help us unlock potential opportunities.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Short term bond funds are fixed income strategies that are designed to limit interest rate risk by investing in bonds with short durations. Short term bond funds also predominantly hold investment grade bonds to help limit volatility while providing more yield potential than cash or money market funds.

The primary benefit of short-term bond funds is that due to their shorter duration, they typically fall less than other bond funds when interest rates are rising.

Investors can turn to Invesco for high-conviction bond strategies across the fixed income spectrum. Our team is empowered by a collaborative culture and extensive research capabilities across geographies, asset classes, and sectors. We bring the resources of a global asset management firm while remaining nimble enough to add value through security. Through a rigorous, repeatable process that constantly identifies new themes and opportunities, we aim to build best-idea portfolios that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.

  • The Fund’s investment objective is total return, comprised of current income and capital appreciation.