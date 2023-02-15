VKMMX
Invesco Municipal Income Fund
Seeks to provide capital preservation and tax-free income by purchasing short-term investment grade bonds that are exempt from federal personal income taxes.
The Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund seeks to provide capital preservation and tax-free income by purchasing short-term investment grade bonds that are exempt from federal personal income taxes. As one of the largest municipal bond managers, we use our size and deep experience to provide investors consistent access to bond issues.
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 4 stars out of 208 funds and was rated 3 stars out of 208 funds, 4 stars out of 197 funds and 4 stars out of 148 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
Our large, experienced team performs in-depth fundamental research and assigns forward-looking internal ratings to every holding.
We use our knowledge and relationships across the $4 trillion municipal market to uncover and capitalize on relative value opportunities.
We endeavor to provide competitive monthly distribution yields with our time-tested risk aware investment process.
Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.
A short term municipal fund is a mutual fund that invests in municipal bonds with shorter duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes., typically of four years or less.
The main advantage of short term funds is that they are typically less sensitive to interest rates than funds that invest in bonds with longer durations.
The income on municipal bonds is typically exempt from federal taxes, as well as potentially from state and local taxes. The tax benefits of municipal bonds make them attractive relative to taxable bonds with equivalent yields, especially for investors in higher tax brackets.
The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class R6 and Class Y.
To learn more about our municipal fixed income offerings, explore the funds below.
VKMMX
Invesco Municipal Income Fund
ACTHX
Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund
ABOUT RISK
NA3146716
Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.
Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.
Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.
An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.
If interest rates fall, it is possible that issuers of callable securities will call or prepay their securities before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds in securities bearing lower interest rates and reducing the Fund’s income and distributions.
Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.
The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the Fund more susceptible to fluctuation.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
Economic problems in certain US states increase the risk of investing in municipal obligations, such as California, New York or Texas, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of municipal obligations, and the Fund's net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.
The Fund will invest in bonds with short- or intermediate-term (five years or less) maturity which may have additional risks, including interest rate changes over the life of the bond. The average maturity of the Fund's investments will affect the volatility of the Fund's share price.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.