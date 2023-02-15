Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund

ABOUT RISK

NA3146716

Duration measures a bond's or fixed income portfolio's price sensitivity to interest rate changes.

Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.



Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's income will be exempt from federal and state income taxes.

If interest rates fall, it is possible that issuers of callable securities will call or prepay their securities before maturity, causing the Fund to reinvest proceeds in securities bearing lower interest rates and reducing the Fund’s income and distributions.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by entities having similar characteristics, which may make the Fund more susceptible to fluctuation.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Economic problems in certain US states increase the risk of investing in municipal obligations, such as California, New York or Texas, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of municipal obligations, and the Fund's net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.

The Fund will invest in bonds with short- or intermediate-term (five years or less) maturity which may have additional risks, including interest rate changes over the life of the bond. The average maturity of the Fund's investments will affect the volatility of the Fund's share price.

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.