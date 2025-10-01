No need to be spooked: How to guide clients through 529 planning

College Savings What the "Big, Beautiful Bill" means for 529 plans
The recently passed Big, Beautiful Bill brings sweeping changes to how American families can save for the future.
Reality check: Even modest contributions benefit from compounding, and clients may be eligible for state tax deductions or credits on contributions.
Reality check: 529 assets have limited impact on federal aid formulas, and new FAFSA rules are further incentivizing saving.
Reality check: 529 plans now offer multiple release valves, including broader eligible uses and Roth IRA rollovers.
With Halloween approaching, one topic scarier to parents than haunted houses or spooky stories is the increasing cost of college. As an advisor, your clients may feel paralyzed by concerns about affordability, financial aid, or whether their child will even pursue higher education. By addressing these fears — and highlighting recent regulatory updates — you can confidently demonstrate that 529 plans are more versatile and effective than ever before.
It’s easy for clients to feel daunted by the sticker price of tuition — public in-state four-year tuition averages over $11,000 annually, while private four-year institutions average more than $43,000.1 But the message to reinforce is that progress matters more than perfection.
Pro tip: Run side-by-side projections to show how small monthly contributions compare with borrowing later — often a compelling visual for reluctant savers.
This is one of the most persistent misconceptions. Under current FAFSA rules, assets in a parent-owned 529 plan are assessed at a maximum of 5.64%.3 That means $10,000 in a 529 plan reduces aid eligibility by only $564 — not a dealbreaker when compared with the benefits of reduced borrowing.
Looking ahead, advisors can highlight two important changes:
Pro tip: Position 529 savings as a way to control outcomes. Families can’t predict aid, but they can take control of their savings strategy with you as their guide.
Clients often hesitate because they see 529s as “too restrictive.” The reality is that 529 plans now have multiple exit ramps and broader applications:
Pro tip: Reframe the 529 as a multi-use planning tool — not just “college savings.” Between expanded eligible expenses and Roth flexibility, the risk of “wasted money” is lower than ever.
Don’t let misconceptions about 529 plans haunt your clients. With expanded qualified uses, upcoming FAFSA changes, and Roth IRA rollover options, these plans are more adaptable than ever. By addressing fears head-on, you can help clients feel confident in their decision to save — and strengthen your role as a trusted partner in their financial journey.
College tuition continues to increase steadily — earlier savings can help you leverage compound growth
This 5/29 Day, take the first step — or the next step — toward your college savings goals. It’s never been easier to save.
