Pairing US and European AAA-rated CLOs to enhance income opportunities

US and European AAA-rated CLOs may offer investors a compelling blend of investment grade (IG) income, low duration, and diversification, with USD-hedged European exposures potentially improving risk adjusted returns through enhanced yield and an increased level of diversification relative to US CLOs.

Why US AAA CLOs now?

US AAA CLO tranches sit at the top of the CLO capital structure, backed by senior secured loans, and have robust structural protections such as over-collateralization and interest coverage tests. Historically, both US and European AAA and AA-rated CLOs have never experienced defaults, even through stress episodes such as the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and the Covid pandemic shock.1

US AAA CLOs may offer a variety of benefits to Asia-based investors.

Relatively attractive income with investment grade quality: US AAA CLOs typically offering yields above traditional short-duration investment grade segments such as 1–3 year US treasuries, AAA corporate and ABS (asset backed securities), with limited duration exposure and lower volatility (Figure 1). Spread premia for structural complexity rather than for stepping down in credit quality. Close to zero interest rate sensitivity or duration through a floating rate feature, helping investors to reduce volatility and to navigate uncertain rate environments.

This alternative asset class can potentially provide diversification benefits to investors with lower correlations to traditional IG exposures. Introducing such exposure into fixed income portfolios may improve overall risk adjusted return characteristics.