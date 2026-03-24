Asia 2030 Playbook: How Asian asset owners could deliver targets and capture climate opportunities

The following is a summary of AIGCC-Invesco’s collaborative report on Asia 2030 Playbook: How Asian Asset Owners Can Deliver Targets and Capture Climate Opportunities. To read the full report, click here.

1) The 2030 5/50/10 Opportunity

Asian asset owners setting 2030 climate commitments are increasingly considering two parallel strategic objectives. The first is meeting portfolio‑level emissions‑reduction targets—typically around 50% by 2030 relative to a 2019–2021 baseline—across listed equity, fixed income and, in some cases, real assets. The second is allocating 5 to10% of assets under management (AUM) toward climate or sustainability‑aligned investments to capture opportunities and support real‑economy transition outcomes.

To illustrate the scale of this opportunity, the Playbook examines a sample of global, APAC and EMEA asset owners (AOs)—including high‑performing sovereign funds, pension funds, and major insurers—assessing the extent to which they have set emissions‑reduction and climate‑allocation targets. The analysis identified the number of asset owners that have portfolio emissions reduction targets as well as AUM allocation targets.

This analysis highlights a growing convergence toward what the Playbook terms the 5/50/10 framing: