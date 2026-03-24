Asia 2030 Playbook: How Asian asset owners could deliver targets and capture climate opportunities

Key takeaways
Asian asset owners are converging around a 5/50/10 framework—targeting competitive returns, ~50% emissions reduction by 2030, and 5–10% allocation to climate‑aligned investments.
Four strategic archetypes—risk integration, portfolio decarbonization, financing solutions, and whole‑of‑portfolio approaches—guide how asset owners embed climate into investment decisions.
Leading asset owners have demonstrated that climate‑aligned strategies could enhance long‑term returns through climate indices, strategic asset allocation, and effective stewardship.
The following is a summary of AIGCC-Invesco’s collaborative report on Asia 2030 Playbook: How Asian Asset Owners Can Deliver Targets and Capture Climate Opportunities. To read the full report, click here.
1) The 2030 5/50/10 Opportunity
Asian asset owners setting 2030 climate commitments are increasingly considering two parallel strategic objectives. The first is meeting portfolio‑level emissions‑reduction targets—typically around 50% by 2030 relative to a 2019–2021 baseline—across listed equity, fixed income and, in some cases, real assets. The second is allocating 5 to10% of assets under management (AUM) toward climate or sustainability‑aligned investments to capture opportunities and support real‑economy transition outcomes.
To illustrate the scale of this opportunity, the Playbook examines a sample of global, APAC and EMEA asset owners (AOs)—including high‑performing sovereign funds, pension funds, and major insurers—assessing the extent to which they have set emissions‑reduction and climate‑allocation targets. The analysis identified the number of asset owners that have portfolio emissions reduction targets as well as AUM allocation targets.
This analysis highlights a growing convergence toward what the Playbook terms the 5/50/10 framing:
- 5%+ long‑term annualized returns
- ~50% portfolio‑emissions reduction by 2030
- 5–10% allocation to climate or sustainability investments
Delivering these targets requires asset owners to determine which investment approaches, tools and organizational capabilities best align with their mandates and market environments.
The Playbook identifies seven investment approaches that asset owners globally are using to integrate climate considerations across asset classes. While not exhaustive, they serve as a practical toolkit for asset owners at different stages of their climate‑investing journey.
2) Seven approaches and four strategic archetypes
From these seven approaches, four common strategic archetypes emerge:
- Risk integration: For universal owners and those focused on financially material risks, the priority is embedding climate and sustainability risk assessment into public equities and fixed income. Proprietary frameworks are used to link climate risks to financial outcomes, supported by systematic stewardship and portfolio adjustments where warranted.
- Portfolio decarbonization: Asset owners with explicit portfolio‑emissions targets integrate decarbonization objectives into investment decision‑making across listed and private markets. This includes transition‑assessment frameworks, forward‑looking indicators (e.g., capex alignment), and the increasing use of climate‑aligned indices and ETFs to rebalance exposures while managing tracking error and performance considerations.
- Financing solutions and transition: Asset owners seeking to scale investments in climate solutions and transition opportunities often do so through private markets—venture, private equity, infrastructure, real assets, and private credit. This approach requires robust taxonomies, market maps, and the ability to assess technology readiness, enabling capital allocation toward green and transition assets. Partnerships and blended‑finance mechanisms also play an expanding role.
- Whole-of-portfolio approach: Asset owners with longer time horizons and fewer investment constraints may adopt an enterprise‑wide approach, treating climate as a structural, cross‑portfolio factor. This often combines a core model—embedding climate into all asset‑class teams—with satellite allocations dedicated to high‑conviction climate or sustainability themes.
3) Implications on investment returns
Across the sample of top‑performing global and APAC asset owners, many achieved strong 10‑year annualized returns while simultaneously reducing portfolio emissions—on average by 30–40%.
Several drivers of this performance stand out:
- Climate index approaches:
Using climate‑aligned or transition‑aware benchmarks allows asset owners to systematically reweight portfolios toward transition leaders and reduce exposure to laggards, while maintaining broad market exposure and mitigating alpha‑loss risk.
- Asset allocation:
Most asset owners have a developed market bias, which has simultaneously been a key driver of returns over the past 10-year timeframe. Additionally, some asset owners have increased allocation to green bonds within their fixed income portfolios.
- Stewardship and engagement:
Leading asset owners apply structured, prioritized engagement—focusing on high‑emitting issuers and using escalation frameworks—helping drive improvements in governance, target‑setting and transition progress.
Understanding the return drivers from sustainable investing is critical. Two key drivers stand out from an assessment of asset owners’ strategies. First, some asset owners have quantified the enhancement of portfolio value from better management of sustainability risks, referred to as “beta play”. This includes demonstrating how risk-based divestments contribute to enhanced portfolio returns, as well as research stewardship’s positive impact on price-to-book ratio and market capitalization.
The second key big driver relates to asset owners with dedicated climate allocation investment targets. For example, in venture assets, climate-themed venture investments in private markets have outperformed broader generalist strategies. Additionally, these private market assets often provide portfolio diversification benefits, such as the notably lower correlation between energy transition infrastructure with other asset classes.
Understanding how sustainability drivers impact financial performance and investment returns will continue to be a focus area for asset owners in the future.
Looking ahead
The leadup to 2030 represents a pivotal window for asset owners to progress toward the 5/50/10 framing: achieving competitive returns, decarbonizing portfolios and scaling climate‑aligned investment. Amidst this backdrop, asset owners can consider various underlying investment tools and approaches as they formulate a strategy relevant to their investment mandates and objectives. Many of the leaders in achieving competitive investment returns have been able to complement their strategies with sustainability considerations.
To position for 2030 and beyond, four capabilities stand out:
- Financial linkage: Developing frameworks to demonstrate linkages of sustainability risks and opportunities with financial implications on investment portfolios
- Climate-index adoption: Index approaches selecting most financially material metrics, those with emerging market considerations as well as those considering innovations in fixed income indexes
- Stewardship: Leading practices in portfolio analysis, prioritization and assessment
- Financing: Best practices in market mapping and the role of blended finance and partnerships
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.