Midyear Outlook: Endurance by Design – Sustainable Investing through Resilient Thinking

As we enter the second half of 2025, we take the time to reflect on recent months, where headlines have pointed to continued market volatility, evolving investor sentiment, and policy uncertainty with respect to sustainable investing.

What have we seen thus far in the first six months?

Climate resilience sits at the forefront of investors’ concerns

- In 2024, over 390 natural disaster events have been recorded globally1. The frequency and intensity of these disasters continue to reflect the growing risks of environmental stressors that impact businesses, infrastructure, agriculture and human health.

- According to MSCI, 84% of market participants now believe that extreme weather events will negatively impact the economy, prompting a reassessment of portfolio exposure to physical climate risks2.

Resilient interest from asset owners despite sustainable fund outflows

- Despite nearly 90% of global investors expressing interest in sustainable investing3, Q1 2025 saw record net outflows from ESG funds4. There’s a paradox between long-term conviction and short-term market behaviour, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, performance concerns, and changing investor expectations. However, many asset owners in Asia Pacific continue to have near-term sustainability targets and allocation priorities5.

Building resilient investment portfolios

- There has been an increasing focus on understanding financial implications of sustainability and systemic risks and ensuring investment portfolios consider emerging trends and developments such as in energy security and defence considerations. For example, governments are increasingly using trade and industrial policy to support energy security, such as Japan’s Green Transformation Plan which is creating investment opportunities in transition technologies, including green energy, grid infrastructure and carbon capture6.With no shortage of sustainable investment headlines H1 2025, this midyear outlook highlights six themes to consider for the remainder of the year into 2026 and beyond.