APAC asset owner approaches to ESG and climate investing

The key aspects that are captured in these ESG investment policies and strategies include:

- Integration: More than 70% of APAC asset owners3 use some form of ESG integration and many asset owners think of ESG investment as identifying and considering material ESG factors that may affect investment returns and risks. Given the fiduciary duty they have, the institutions believe that proactively addressing these factors can lead to longer-term value creation and preservation of their funds as well as improved risk-adjusted returns over time.

APAC asset owners also recognize that integration approaches can vary by asset class and necessitate additional frameworks where required (such as for assessing labelled fixed income or considering ESG implementation in real estate).

Some asset owners also have a formulated assessment criteria of investment managers’ ESG capabilities which typically includes their integration and stewardship approaches, data and framework capabilities and broader industry commitments and initiatives. This again mirrors the trends observed in IGSAMS 2024 as the survey finds that a significant portion of global asset owners consider ESG capabilities when selecting external managers.

- Stewardship: More than 70% of APAC asset owners4 have also detailed their approaches to stewardship including both engagements and proxy voting. Many articulate the importance of utilizing ownership positions and rights to protect and enhance long-term investment returns. This often includes defining the most financially material ESG issues for discussion and monitoring the progress and outcomes over time. Asset owners also undertake a range of approaches including direct engagement, utilizing third-party service providers or joining in collaborative industry engagements.

- Exclusions: Select APAC asset owners also specify investment exclusions in their policies, driven both when looking at higher investment risk areas and in accordance with internationally accepted norms. For example, controversial weapons, tobacco, and thermal coal are the more commonly seen exclusions.

- Dedicated ESG team: Many APAC asset owners have also hired and built out dedicated in-house ESG investment teams. Interestingly the roles and functions of these teams differ across asset owners - for some the focus is on developing ESG integration frameworks and capabilities, for others its fully focused on stewardship and engagement, while others might be more focused on ESG investment research and portfolio construction or fund selection.