Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: Sustainable investing and asset allocation

Introduction

Our earlier Understanding the Total Portfolio Approach: A primer set out the distinction between Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) and the Total Portfolio Approach (TPA). Our subsequent private-markets paper explored what changes when investment opportunities are illiquid, manager-dependent and difficult to compare through traditional asset-class labels. This third paper applies the same framework to sustainable investing. It asks the question: what changes when investors seek to manage financially material sustainability-related risks and to allocate capital to opportunities associated with long-term sustainability themes such as climate transition, resilience and adaptation?

Sustainability began largely as a question of how risks and opportunities should be managed within existing mandates. Increasingly, it is also a question of how capital, risk and impact should be allocated across the whole portfolio. TPA is well suited to that shift because it allows different implementation routes to be compared against a common total-fund objective. However, objectives must be explicit, investments must still be assessed on their financial merits, and real-world sustainability outcomes should not be assumed from portfolio labels or capital allocation alone.

The sustainability allocation problem

Sustainable-investing objectives can often be implemented through multiple asset classes, investment vehicles and financing structures. An investor seeking exposure to climate solutions, transition finance or resilience, for example, may be able to access similar themes through listed equities, fixed income, infrastructure, real estate or private markets. The resulting challenge is not whether sustainability considerations can be incorporated within individual mandates, but how competing implementation routes should be compared, prioritised and allocated when they contribute to similar objectives.

Addressing sustainability-related risks makes this shift especially visible in cases where both the risks and opportunities are inherently cross-cutting asset classes. For climate-related risk examples, physical climate hazards can affect assets, cashflows, insurance costs, supply chains, sovereign balance sheets and regional growth. Transition pathways can influence energy prices, technology adoption, capital expenditure, policy exposure, credit quality and the value of carbon-intensive assets. At the same time, the opportunity set could span across a range of climate-related investments, including mitigation, adaptation and enabling technologies, including listed equities, green, sustainability-linked and transition bonds, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital, and impact investments.

The challenge is not simply how sustainability considerations are implemented within individual asset classes, but how risks, opportunities and outcomes are assessed, prioritised and allocated across the portfolio as a whole. Sustainability-related risks and opportunities often cut across asset classes, which has encouraged investors to complement asset-class analysis with a more holistic view of how these exposures contribute to overall portfolio objectives. This has broadened the discussion from individual mandates to the portfolio level, where trade-offs, diversification and capital-allocation decisions can be considered in a broader context.