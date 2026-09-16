Insurance Insights Q3 2026: Evaluating AAA CLOs

Introduction

A CLO is a structured finance vehicle that pools together broadly syndicated loans — typically senior secured loans issued by corporate borrowers. The acquisition of these loan assets is financed through the issuance of multiple layers, or “tranches”, of securities. These consist of several classes of debt ranging from senior, highly rated notes to more junior tranches alongside an equity tranche. Each tranche has a defined priority of payment and risk profile.

Cash flows generated by the underlying loan portfolio are distributed by a “waterfall” structure whereby interest and principal payments are first directed to the most senior tranches, while subordinated debt and equity tranches absorb losses before senior investors are affected. This provides substantial credit enhancement to senior and investment grade tranches while junior and equity tranches are compensated for their additional risk with higher return potential.

AAA CLO tranches may offer a compelling blend of attractive yields1 and no historical credit impairments.2 Over the last five years, AAA tranches have delivered yield enhancements significantly above similarly rated corporate bonds, with volatility two to three times lower than broader investment grade markets.3 Importantly, AAA CLOs have maintained a record of zero principal losses, rapid recovery during market drawdowns,4 and lower relative correlation to other investment grade asset classes, making them a preferred choice for capital preservation and incremental income for longer term investors.

All these features stem from their structural advantages, (high level of subordination, overcollateralization, and interest coverage), their floating rate and diversified income stream, and overall resilient cash-flow mechanics present in the underlying senior loan market.

As an alternative to either direct investment or a separately managed account (SMA), a CLO ETF can offer insurance investors cost-efficient and diversified access to the market. These ETFs can provide easy access to a diversified pool of CLOs, with daily liquidity and full portfolio transparency — a convenient alternative to the purchase of individual CLO tranches, which requires both substantial security-level due diligence and operational capacity.

A case study for insurers

One of the recurring themes in previous editions of the Insurance Insights newsletter has been the importance of regularly reviewing portfolio allocations. Such reviews should incorporate updated long-term capital market assumptions (CMAs) and assess whether emerging or underutilized asset classes can improve portfolio outcomes across key dimensions, including yield, risk, duration, diversification, and capital efficiency.

In this edition, we examine how an allocation to AAA CLOs may enhance the characteristics of a diversified fixed income portfolio.

Baseline portfolio

Our analysis begins with a hypothetical fixed income portfolio comprising a straightforward mix of government bonds and spread assets. Government bonds primarily serve liability-matching/duration-management objectives, while credit-oriented allocations seek to enhance portfolio yield and generate excess return. Credit exposure is represented through allocations to US investment grade credit, emerging market debt, and a modest allocation to global high yield.