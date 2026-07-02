Climate adaptation and resilience in Asia: Risks, opportunities, and financing solutions

The following is a summary of CIIP’s collaborative report on Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Asia: Pricing Risk, Sizing Opportunities, Financing Solutions. To read the full report, click here.

The Centre of Impact Investing Practices (CIIP) recently published a report with input and collaboration from Invesco that examines Asia’s climate risks, financing gaps, and adaptation and resilience solutions. This piece unpacks the findings of the report, focussing on pathways to the deployment of climate adaptation and resilience (CA&R) solutions in the region, by identifying barriers, assessing commercial viability, and mapping context-specific investment opportunities aligned with different investor roles.

1. Asia sits at the center of the adaptation challenge

Asia’s regional concentration of climate risk is matched by the scale of its adaptation needs. The region accounts for a significant share of global exposure to physical climate hazards, and correspondingly, a large portion of global adaptation financing requirements. Since 2000, 3.7 billion people in Asia have been affected by climate-related disasters – more than triple that of the rest of the world.1

The region faces a range of overlapping risks, including:

Heat: driven by a large land mass, relatively faster warming (~0.24°C per decade vs. ~0.13°C globally), and urban heat island effects linked to rapid urbanisation 2

Flooding: particularly across highly exposed coastal megacities

Infectious diseases: elevated transmission risks in dense urban populations

These risks are already translating into significant economic and social costs. By 2030, Asia is expected to account for around 75% of the global CA&R financing gap, while regional companies could face approximately US$336 billion in annual climate-related physical risk costs.3

2. An emerging opportunity landscape

Against this backdrop, the report identifies over 250 CA&R solutions tailored to Asia’s specific climate risks and development needs. These are drawn from an initial pool of over 1,400 global solutions, then prioritised based on regional hazards, development context, and the needs of vulnerable populations.

These solutions span a spectrum of commercial viability:

94 foundational solutions with limited or no commercial returns, typically requiring public or philanthropic capital.

with limited or no commercial returns, typically requiring public or philanthropic capital. 93 emerging solutions with clear use cases and demand, but not yet consistently scalable or commercially viable.

with clear use cases and demand, but not yet consistently scalable or commercially viable. 65 commercially viable solutions with established business models and scalable, repeatable revenue streams.

This segmentation provides a more practical lens for investors. It highlights where different forms of capital can play distinct roles—supporting innovation, scaling viable solutions, and building enabling systems.