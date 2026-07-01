How the ETF market structure holds up during extreme volatility: Part 2

This is the second of a three-part series that assesses how different segments of the ETF market perform during periods of extreme volatility. In the first part, we highlighted the resilience of ETFs during periods of extreme market stress. In this piece, we focus specifically on the impact of Covid-19 on gold and fixed income ETFs.

Precious metals: Dislocation in the gold market

In April 2020, the gold market experienced an unprecedented dislocation, with gold futures prices diverging significantly from spot prices. Starting from 24 March 2020, the premium of New York futures over the London spot price exceeded $70 per ounce — the highest level observed in the past four decades.1 This dislocation between futures and spot markets persisted throughout April, although the spread narrowed to around $15 per ounce in the final week of the month.2 Under normal market conditions, this spread typically remains only a few dollars. Several factors likely contributed to this disruption, including:

1. Supply of gold

The dislocation was partly driven by Covid-19 disruptions to gold refining and transportation. Under normal conditions, gold futures and spot markets are closely linked through efficient arbitrage: traders can move physical gold between markets and convert bullion into different delivery standards (for example, refining 400‑ounce London Good Delivery bars into 100‑ounce bars eligible for delivery in New York). However, pandemic-related shutdowns of refining facilities and disruptions to global logistics significantly impaired this process, making physical arbitrage far less efficient.

2. Funding costs

US dollar funding costs increased significantly during the crisis, raising the cost of holding and financing futures positions. As a result, banks charged higher prices for providing futures exposure, contributing to the widening gap.

At the same time, liquidity in the gold spot market deteriorated sharply during the pandemic period and bid‑ask spreads widened to over 100 basis points, compared to just 2–3 basis points under normal conditions. Disruptions were even more pronounced in the Exchange for Physical (EFP) market, where participants convert futures exposure into physical gold. We saw elevated volatility when rolling gold futures contracts (Figure 1) and EFP spreads became highly volatile, fluctuating between $10 and $70 per ounce—around 50 to 100 times wider than historical norms.