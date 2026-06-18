Nasdaq-100 Index methodology updates

An evolving index for an evolving market

On May 1st, 2026, Nasdaq implemented updates to the Nasdaq-100 Index methodology that were intended to help “ensure the index remains transparent and investable for global market participants and continues to meet its stated objective of measuring the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies”1.

Fast Entry Eligibility

A new index rule was added that allows securities that rank within the top 40 of current Nasdaq-100 constituents by full market capitalization to be added to the index after fifteen days of trading on an eligible exchange, without requiring the removal of another security Fast Entry Timeline for Initial Public Offerings (“IPOs”)

A company is ranked and evaluated at the end of its seventh trading day on an eligible exchange. It must meet all index eligibility criteria except for the seasoning requirement. If it qualifies as a Fast Entry, it will be included after its 15th trading day2, with an announcement of its inclusion made after its 10th trading day Updated Weighting Methodology & Elimination of Minimum Float Requirement Security weights, including Fast Entry companies, are based on modified market capitalization, not full market capitalization. Modified market capitalization is calculated as the lesser of a company’s full eligible listed market capitalization or three times the value of its free-floating shares. This eliminated the need for the minimum float requirement

Terms & definitions

Full market capitalization

Includes the value of both listed and unlisted shares

Modified market capitalization

Determined using the security’s price and the lesser of its reported total shares outstanding or three times the number of free-floating shares

Seasoning requirement

Securities are required to have been listed and available for trading on an eligible exchange for at least three full calendar months, excluding the month of initial listing, prior to their inclusion in the Index

Minimum float requirement

Securities were required to have at least 10% free float to be eligible for Index inclusion

Weighting of Low-Float Securities3

Consider a hypothetical company with a market cap of ~$1 trillion, but a small float of only ~6%, or ~$60 billion.