Understanding ETF trading and liquidity: Best practices for trading ETFs

Introduction

This is the third edition of our blog series on understanding ETF trading and liquidity. In the first edition we covered the basics of ETF trading and liquidity including the fact that fair market value can be derived from the underlying basket of securities the ETF is tracking. In the second edition, we assessed premiums and discounts and how investors should be aware of how the ETF arbitrage mechanism works and the various dynamics of ETF pricing. This piece looks at ETF investment implementation, the benefits and pitfalls of different execution methods, and what we believe are the best practices for ETF trading.

ETF investment implementation

Over time, ETFs have significantly democratized the investment process, ensuring that both retail and institutional investors face similar costs from the point of investment to the decision to sell. This democratization has been driven by increased transparency, heightened industry competition, and continuous structural innovation. As ETFs have grown in popularity, the cost associated with holding period or tracking differences has notably decreased. Tracking difference, which measures how closely an ETF follows its benchmark index, has improved due to some factors such as lower fees and more efficient fund management practices.

While most investors focus on analyzing holding period costs and tracking difference, the primary distinction between retail and institutional investors lies in their access to and the costs associated with buying and selling the ETFs (implementation costs). Institutional investors often benefit from lower transaction costs and better access to liquidity (due to larger trade volumes and direct relationships with liquidity providers), whereas retail investors may face higher costs and less favorable execution. This disparity highlights the importance of understanding both the holding period performance and the implementation costs when trading these investment vehicles (Figure 1).