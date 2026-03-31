Uncommon truths: Inflation risks and investment consequences

Rising energy costs are leading to fears of higher inflation; historically a difficult environment for financial markets. We suspect any jump in inflation will be short-lived but that will ultimately depend on how long energy prices stay high and whether other prices and wages follow them upward.

Investor conversations are naturally dominated by the situation in the Middle East. It is hard to give definitive answers when resolution of the conflict relies on the decisions of three actors that are not always acting in ways that follow military and economic logic (emotions are running high). However, the global economy and financial markets have to live with the consequences.

For the moment, markets are focused on energy price developments. When oil is up, literally everything else is down and vice-versa. This once again shows the strategic diversification properties of broad commodity exposures, a point that I emphasised last July in The strategic role of commodities. We had been Overweight energy since March 2025, in the belief that global economic acceleration would support industrial commodities. However, we recently took advantage of the jump in prices in early March to reduce the energy allocation to zero (see Figure 6).

Whether that proves to have been the appropriate decision will depend, I think, upon how long it takes to restore a reasonable flow of energy from the Middle East. The cleanest way for that to happen would be a cessation of hostilities as part of a three way peace plan (US/Israel and Iran). Another would be if Iran allowed more ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz (and/or a coalition of countries were able to ensure safe passage), at the same time that Saudi Arabia was able to fully use its Red Sea Gateway Terminal at Yanbu (it’s pipelines can carry around 7 million barrels a day to that port -- around 70% of its early 2026 output). That latter point relies on Houthi rebels not attacking those ships.

For the moment, the gain in oil prices is a concern, with Brent up around 58% since the end of February 2026 and WTI up around 51% (as of 27 March 2026, based on first futures contracts as reported by Bloomberg). Natural gas markets are more regional than oil, so the price gains have varied enormously. For example, UK natural gas is up around 73% (first future), while US natural gas is up only around 5%.

The short-term impact on inflation rates will depend on the weighting of energy within CPI indices, and that varies by country and region. For example, energy had a weighting of 6.3% in the latest US CPI release (roughly half energy commodities and half energy services such as utilities, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics data), whereas in the eurozone it is around 9.0% (according to Eurostat data). The latter is interesting in light of the fact that Spain is one of the few countries to have so far published March CPI data, with a rise in the year-on-year rate from 2.5% in February to 3.3% in March (using EU harmonised data). Other countries to have published March data (Brazil, Iceland and Zambia, for example) have seen smaller (if any) rises in inflation rates.

Of course, the effect on inflation will also depend on the duration of the rise in energy prices. Figure 1a shows that previous similar spikes in WTI led to a rapid but temporary uptick in US headline inflation. Looking at the 2015-20 period, in episodes in which the y-o-y gain in oil approached 50% (as now), the uplift in US CPI inflation was in the region of one percentage point.