Portfolio construction for family offices: A more balanced approach

This is the second article in a three-part series on portfolio construction for family offices. The first piece looks at the shift of family offices toward investment organizations, the second covers the transition toward more balanced portfolios, and the third piece in the series delves into the use of public markets in portfolios and the rising adoption of ETFs.

Portfolio construction has always been central to how family offices think about investing, but the way those portfolios are being built is quietly evolving.

For much of the past decade, the conversation has been dominated by private markets. Private equity, venture capital, private credit, and direct investments have become core building blocks for many families, particularly those with operating backgrounds and long investment horizons. In many cases, this emphasis has been well founded. Private markets have delivered attractive long‑term returns and offered access to opportunities not always available in public markets.

At the same time, experience has a way of refining theory. As family offices have grown in size, complexity, and sophistication, there has been a gradual reassessment underway – not of whether private markets belong in the portfolio, but of how the overall portfolio should be structured to support flexibility, resilience, and long‑term decision‑making.

This second piece in our blog series reflects on that shift and why many family offices are rediscovering the value of a more balanced approach to portfolio construction.

Private markets: essential, but not sufficient on their own

Private markets remain an important component of many family office portfolios. They align naturally with patient capital, long time horizons, and a willingness to look beyond short‑term mark‑to‑market volatility. For families with the right governance and resources, private investments can play a meaningful role in compounding wealth across generations.

However, private markets also introduce structural characteristics that become increasingly relevant as allocations grow. Illiquidity is the most obvious, but it is rarely the only challenge. Capital calls and distributions are uneven by design. Portfolio transparency is limited. Manager selection, monitoring, and reporting demand significant time and expertise. Fee structures can be complex, and portfolio‑level risk aggregation is often imperfect.

None of these issues are new. What has changed is scale. As private allocations have expanded, some family offices have found that the cumulative impact of these constraints are beginning to shape portfolio behavior in unintended ways. Rebalancing becomes harder. Liquidity management becomes more reactive. The ability to act decisively during periods of market stress – historically one of the advantages of family capital – can be reduced.

Seen in this light, the question is not whether private markets work, but whether they can reasonably be expected to do everything. For most family offices, the answer is increasingly no.

Public markets reconsidered

Against this backdrop, public markets have been quietly re‑evaluated.

For a period, public assets were often treated as a transitional allocation – something to hold while waiting for capital to be deployed elsewhere, or a simple beta exposure sitting alongside more “interesting” private investments. That framing is changing.

Today, many family offices are approaching public markets with greater intentionality. Rather than viewing them as residual or tactical, some family offices are designing public markets as a strategic sleeve with a clearly defined role in the overall portfolio. That role typically includes liquidity provision, risk management, and the ability to adjust exposures as market conditions evolve.

Public markets offer characteristics that are difficult to replicate elsewhere Liquidity is continuous rather than episodic. Pricing is transparent. Portfolios can be rebalanced incrementally rather than structurally. Exposure can be increased, reduced, or reshaped without long lead times or complex operational steps.

These features are not exciting in isolation, but they are powerful when combined thoughtfully. They allow family offices to remain flexible, to manage risk dynamically, and to avoid being forced sellers or buyers at inopportune moments.