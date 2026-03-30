Portfolio construction for family offices: Shift to an investment organization

Over the past decade, family offices have become one of the most influential – and least well understood – participants in global markets. Once viewed primarily as private investment vehicles tied closely to the operating businesses that created the wealth, many family offices today look and behave much more like institutional investors.

This evolution has been driven by a combination of scale, complexity, and generational change. As assets have grown and portfolios have diversified across public and private markets, family offices have been forced to rethink not only what they invest in, but how they organize themselves to invest well.

This article is the first in a three-part series reflecting on how family offices are evolving – from their operating models and governance structures to the growing importance of portfolio construction as a core discipline. Before debating asset classes or implementation tools, it is worth understanding the kind of investment organizations family offices are becoming.

From family office to investment organization

Historically, many family offices operated with lean teams and relatively simple portfolios. Decision‑making was highly centralized, reporting requirements were modest, and investment activity often reflected the preferences and experience of a single generation. Public markets provided liquidity and income, while private investments were pursued opportunistically, often alongside trusted partners.

That model no longer reflects the reality for many families. Today’s family offices frequently manage multi‑billion‑dollar portfolios spanning public equities and fixed income, private equity and venture capital, real assets, private credit, and a growing array of specialist strategies. Assets are often spread across jurisdictions, legal entities, and generations. Alongside investment performance, families are increasingly focused on governance, transparency, and the long‑term sustainability of the structure itself.