Insurance Insights Q1 2026: Strategic asset allocation using updated capital market assumptions

Invesco’s Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) are updated on a regular basis and incorporate the latest market developments. These are often primary inputs for asset allocation analyses, especially when assessing these over a longer time horizon. In this section, we outline a practical approach – comparing changes in expectations over time (whether up or down) on a portfolio level and then look at whether new asset classes can help in improving the overall risk-return profile.

For the purposes of this illustration, we have used Singapore’s Risk Based Capital 2 (RBC 2) framework for assessing the relevant capital charges as an example of a generic risk-based capital regime (and use the US dollar as the base currency). We observe the trend of convergence to similar frameworks across the APAC region and so we feel the direction of changes on allocations under one risk-based capital regime can still be meaningful and relevant for other APAC countries, at least in terms of direction of change if not absolute levels.1

Expectations around return and yield assumptions are an important input into any asset allocation exercise. The added element is assessing how these asset class expected returns stack up against potential capital charges – the insurer may consider the relative attractiveness of various asset classes from both an absolute and an expected return-to-risk perspective. Not considering both these aspects may lead to a less efficient portfolio. Striking a balance between higher risk and higher reward asset strategies, while suitably managing the asset-liability profile is key within a portfolio setting. Therefore, insurers will assess these (often) opposing factors and construct a portfolio accordingly. These parameters, of course, are constantly changing depending on market conditions, and insurers need to continually seek out relative advantages between asset classes. Hence, it is important to assess portfolios across several dimensions and ensure that portfolios are re-assessed on a regular basis to ensure the objectives are still valid and achievable.

Updating Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) in the analysis

In this example, we start with a generic asset allocation comprising the following asset classes (represented by the indicated indices/proxies below). This allocation is meant to broadly represent a plain vanilla portfolio: government bonds to manage duration, credit exposure for yield enhancement, and listed equities, including some real estate exposure, to provide potential upside/alpha opportunities.