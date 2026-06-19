Asutosh Shah

Asutosh (Ash) Shah is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Discovery Growth team at Invesco. In this role, he manages the Discovery Small Cap Growth, Large Cap Growth, American Franchise, and Technology strategies. He also serves as a Senior Research Analyst, where he covers the technology sector.

Mr. Shah joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 2006, he was a vice president and senior analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, specializing in technology. Prior to that, he was a vice president and senior analyst with BlackRock Financial Management, specializing in technology for small and mid-cap growth funds.

Mr. Shah earned a BS degree in accounting from Syracuse University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)