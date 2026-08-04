David Goh is a Senior Fund Manager and is responsible for managing Invesco’s ASEAN equity strategy.

David brings over 14 years of investment experience across Asia. He joined Invesco in 2026 from Arisaig Partners, a long-only Asia ex-Japan investment firm serving institutional clients including endowments and foundations, where he was Research Director. Prior to that, he began his investment career at Dempsey Hill Capital as an Investment Analyst, focusing on consumer and consumer-technology sectors across Asia within a fundamental, long-term investment framework.

David graduated Summa Cum Laude from Singapore Management University with a Bachelor of Business Management. He served in the Singapore Armed Forces, where he completed Officer Cadet School as a Sword of Merit recipient and attained the rank of Major in an artillery battalion. He is a CFA charterholder.