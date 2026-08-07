Edward Craven

Edward is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.

He began his career with KPMG in 2003. In 2008 he moved to The Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked in structured finance. He joined the fixed income team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020, managing multi-asset and high yield funds.

Edward holds a Master’s degree in Physics from the University of Bath. He is an FCA qualified chartered accountant.