Matthew Chaldecott

Matthew is a senior client portfolio manager for IFI Europe.

He is a specialist on global and European credit strategies, providing analysis, thought leadership and product expertise to institutional and wholesale clients. Matthew joined Invesco in 2022 and has been in the industry since 2007, having worked previously at Allianz Global Investors, Rogge Global Partners, and AXA Investment Managers.

Matthew holds a BA in Economics-Political Science from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.