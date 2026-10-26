Insurers face a difficult balancing act: Enhance portfolio income while preserving capital, managing volatility and liquidity, and meeting regulatory and accounting requirements. That challenge is bringing senior collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) back into the conversation.

At a recent Invesco roundtable, insurers, Lloyd’s market participants, consultants and industry representatives explored how the AAA CLO market has evolved, how regulation is changing and where senior CLOs may fit in insurance portfolios. The central question was whether senior CLO exposure could contribute to portfolio efficiency while remaining consistent with an insurer’s liabilities, governance framework, accounting basis, and tolerance for mark-to-market volatility.

Different portfolios, common constraints

Across life and non-life markets, participants described similar objectives: Increasing income without materially increasing credit risk, improving capital efficiency, limiting interest-rate sensitivity, maintaining liquidity through stressed markets, and meeting fixed income return targets.

Floating-rate income and short spread duration may suit non-life and surplus portfolios; life insurers may be more selective because of matching adjustment and operational requirements. Senior AAA and AA tranches may provide a defensive starting point; lower-rated tranches carry different credit, liquidity, and capital risks.

How the senior CLO structure works

A CLO typically holds diversified senior secured, floating-rate corporate loans. Senior tranches are paid before mezzanine debt and equity, while over-collateralisation and interest-coverage tests help protect AAA investors.

During the reinvestment period, the collateral manager can manage the loan portfolio within the transaction’s limits and tests. If a coverage test is breached, cash otherwise flowing to junior tranches can be redirected to repay senior debt or strengthen collateral—an important “self-healing” feature.