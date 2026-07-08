The annual Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose in May to 4.1%, the highest level since April 2023. This was driven mainly by energy prices. The core PCE inflation rate, which excludes food and energy, rose to 3.4% annualised, the highest reading since October 2023. The FOMC, under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, had sounded a warning to the market in the minutes following the committee’s April meeting, saying it would “deliver price stability” after inflation has remained above the target 2% rate for five years running.

The gold price correction, which began in March, could be seen as a normal response to the rise in inflation expectations, the Fed’s more hawkish view on interest rates and the recent strength in the US Dollar. The USD eased at the beginning of the quarter but spent most of the period gaining against its major trading partners. A stronger USD makes gold more expensive for international (non-US) investors and consumers, which tends to reduce demand from those important segments.

Interest rates now forecast to rise in 2026

Earlier this year, the futures market had been predicting Fed rate cuts in 2026, with the only question being how many. The CME FedWatch tool was showing practically no chance of a rate hike this year. The inflation pressures mentioned above then shifted the market’s expectations, with the Fed under new Chair Warsh seemingly more committed to addressing the persistence of above-target inflation, with hikes firmly on the table.

By the end of May, market pricing implied no chance of a cut and began weighing up the possibility of higher rates. When the quarter ended, the market was placing a 33.7% probability of a 25 basis-point increase at the end of July and at least one rate hike (67% chance) by the time the FOMC concludes its September meeting.

The CME FedWatch shows an 83% probability that interest rates will be higher than they are now by the end of the year. Higher interest rates are negative for gold, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding gold asset.