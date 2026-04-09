About the MSCI World index

The MSCI World Index is the most significant global equity benchmark in terms of assets following it, which includes 18 passively managed UCITS ETFs. It covers around 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalisation in each of the 23 developed market countries and is currently comprised of over 1,300 large and medium-sized companies.

What to consider in an ETF

Cost will almost always feature towards the top of an investor’s decision-making process, especially when selecting a passive exposure to what is likely to be a substantial portion of a portfolio. The ETF’s annual management fee is a sensible place to start and, all else being equal, you will want the lowest fee possible. The Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF has the lowest annual management fee currently available for that exposure, at just 0.05% per annum. That’s 0.15% cheaper than the market average.

Please note an investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index-tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

Cost is only one side of the coin, however. The product also needs to perform. For a passive ETF, performance can typically be measured by tracking error, i.e., how closely the ETF tracks the daily performance of the index over time, net of all costs. Here, performance can vary widely, and differences won’t always be due to fees alone.

The structural advantage of swap-based replication

An ETF can track an index in one of two ways. The most common is to invest physically in all (or a sample of) the index constituents and rebalance the holdings whenever the index is rebalanced. Dividends from the stocks held would be received by the ETF net of tax, often at a reduced rate. The dividend withholding tax on US equities, for instance, is 0.30% for a US investor but only 0.15% for many European-domiciled ETFs.

The other way to replicate the index performance is for the ETF to hold a basket of stocks, but not necessarily the ones in the index, and use swaps to deliver the precise return of the index. This swap-based approach is sometimes referred to as synthetic replication and is intended to deliver more precise tracking, often at lower costs, than would usually be achievable through physical replication.



ETFs that use swaps achieve an even lower dividend withholding tax rate than physically replicated funds. For the MSCI World exposure, this structural advantage has equated to an average enhancement of 0.05% per annum since 2018 over physically replicated funds, before fees. The significant reduction in the annual fee should widen the overall performance gap between our ETF and those using physical replication.

The swap-based advantage PLUS the cost benefit of lower fees