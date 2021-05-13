Life planning

Different Stages of Life
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Different Types of Investments
Different Stages of Life
Your Financial Goals and Life-Stage Investing
Wealth Planning to achieve your financial goals
- The concept of wealth management kicks in when we want to make sure we have enough money to finance our spending.
- At the same time, we want to accumulate wealth for ourselves and also the next generation.
- Remember, when we do our wealth planning, inflation is a key factor for consideration!
How to beat inflation?
What is inflation?
There goes a saying that “in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes”. And we can add “inflation” to the list in modern days.
|Average annual inflation
|China
|5.1%
|Hong Kong
|4.2%
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com , as of 2020.
Inflation Rate in China averaged 5.1% from 1986 until 2020. Inflation Rate in Hong Kong averaged 4.2% from 1981 until 2020.
Strive to beat inflation and accumulate wealth
To beat inflation and accumulate wealth, one could consider making investments.
Criterion: Investments that generate returns that could potentially outperform inflation.
Things to note:
Different Types of Investments
Understand Different Types of Investments
Stocks
- An investor purchasing a company’s shares effectively owns part of the company.
- A shareholder may be able to get dividends.
Why did share price go up and down?
- If more people buy a stock (demand) than sell it (supply) => price moves up and vice versa.
- Factors that affect stocks prices (supply / demand) include corporate earnings and market sentiment.
Bonds
- When a company / government issues a bond, it has agreed to repay capital plus interest on set dates.
- A bond investor, in effect, has lent money to the issuer.
- Some bond investors aim at earning a regular income. Others may try to profit by trading them.
Why did bond price go up and down?
|Factors
|How it impact bond price?
|Interest rates
|When interest rates go down, the bond becomes more attractive - the bond price rises and vice versa.
|Market conditions
|When market is risk-off, investors typically move to of bonds from equities. Bond price could go up.
|Credit Ratings
|Bonds are assigned credit ratings by ratings agencies, such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
The ratings signal the agency’s view of the issuer’s ability to pay interest and principal.
If a bond’s credit rating is downgraded, the bond price will likely fall.
Mutual Funds
What are Mutual Funds?
Different types of Mutual Fund?
|Mutual Fund
|Underlying investments
|Goals
|Equity Fund
|Invests in a basket of stocks.
|Normally for long-term capital growth.
|Bond Fund
|Invests in debt securities normally issued by governments or corporations.
|Normally for income.
|Balanced/Multi-asset Fund
|Investing in a mix of stocks, bonds, and/or money market instruments.
|Normally a mixture of safety, income, and modest capital appreciation.
|Money Market Fund (MMF)
|MMF is a fund that invests in cash and short-term debt securities. It is considered one of the least risky investments, generating income and highly liquid.
|Normally used by investors to manage cash or short-term savings.
|Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)
|
Invest in a basket of securities — such as stocks, bonds and commodities — that often tracks an underlying index.
|Normally to track the performance of a specific index.
Benefits of investing in Mutual Funds
|Benefits
|Management
|Professional management teams often involving fund managers and research analysts.
It should be noted that mutual funds charge management fees to cover their operating costs.
|Liquidity
|Funds are more liquid because they tend to be less volatile compared with a single security.
|Diversification
|
Offer diversification or access to a wider variety of investments than an individual investor could afford to buy.
|Economies of Scale
|
Mutual funds take advantage of their buying and selling volume to reduce transaction costs for their investors.
When you buy a mutual fund (comprising 20 – 50 securities), you diversify without paying the 20 to 50 transaction fees that would give you a similarly diverse individual portfolio.
Investment involves risk. Please review all financial material carefully before investing. The value of mutual funds can be volatile and could go down substantially.