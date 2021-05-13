RETIREMENT EDUCATION

Life Planning

Invesco Mountain

MPF Compass

Plan your Retirement Savings

Life planning

Different Stages of Life

Different Types of Investments

Different Stages of Life

Your Financial Goals and Life-Stage Investing

As life goes on, your financial needs evolve as well:
Wealth Planning to achieve your financial goals
  • The concept of wealth management kicks in when we want to make sure we have enough money to finance our spending.
  • At the same time, we want to accumulate wealth for ourselves and also the next generation.
  • Remember, when we do our wealth planning, inflation is a key factor for consideration!

How to beat inflation?

What is inflation?

There goes a saying that “in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes”. And we can add “inflation” to the list in modern days.

Average annual inflation  
China 5.1%
Hong Kong 4.2%

Source: https://tradingeconomics.com , as of 2020.
Inflation Rate in China averaged 5.1% from 1986 until 2020.  Inflation Rate in Hong Kong averaged 4.2% from 1981 until 2020.

Suppose you can buy a burger set for $40 today and the annual inflation rate is 4%. Next year, the same burger set will cost 4% more at $41.6. It does not seem much, right?
Source: Invesco, as of October 31, 2020. For illustrative purpose only.

Strive to beat inflation and accumulate wealth

To beat inflation and accumulate wealth, one could consider making investments. 

Criterion: Investments that generate returns that could potentially outperform inflation.   

Some investments are well known to the general public:
Source: Bloomberg, as of Oct 30, 2020. Data from Oct 31, 1990 – Oct 30, 2020. The representative indices are: Hong Kong stocks – Hang Seng Index, US stocks – S&P 500 Index, Global Bonds – Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index.

Things to note:

In order to make investments to counter inflation, investors need to have a long-time horizon. Investment markets experience volatility from time to time. To put this into practice, you could invest in equities and bonds directly, or you could gain access to these asset classes through mutual funds.

Different Types of Investments

Understand Different Types of Investments

Stocks 
  • An investor purchasing a company’s shares effectively owns part of the company. 
  • A shareholder may be able to get dividends.
Why did share price go up and down?  
  • If more people buy a stock (demand) than sell it (supply) => price moves up and vice versa.
  • Factors that affect stocks prices (supply / demand) include corporate earnings and market sentiment.  
Bonds
  • When a company / government issues a bond, it has agreed to repay capital plus interest on set dates.
  • A bond investor, in effect, has lent money to the issuer.
  • Some bond investors aim at earning a regular income. Others may try to profit by trading them. 
For illustrative purpose only.

Why did bond price go up and down?

Factors How it impact bond price?
Interest rates When interest rates go down, the bond becomes more attractive - the bond price rises and vice versa. 
Market conditions When market is risk-off, investors typically move to of bonds from equities. Bond price could go up.  
Credit Ratings Bonds are assigned credit ratings by ratings agencies, such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
The ratings signal the agency’s view of the issuer’s ability to pay interest and principal.
If a bond’s credit rating is downgraded, the bond price will likely fall.
 

Mutual Funds

What are Mutual Funds?

Mutual funds pool money from investors to make investments into stocks, bonds or other assets in one portfolio. A fund manager chooses the underlying investments.

Different types of Mutual Fund?

Mutual Fund Underlying investments Goals
Equity Fund Invests in a basket of stocks.  Normally for long-term capital growth.
Bond Fund Invests in debt securities normally issued by governments or corporations.  Normally for income.
Balanced/Multi-asset Fund Investing in a mix of stocks, bonds, and/or money market instruments. Normally a mixture of safety, income, and modest capital appreciation.
Money Market Fund (MMF) MMF is a fund that invests in cash and short-term debt securities. It is considered one of the least risky investments, generating income and highly liquid. Normally used by investors to manage cash or short-term savings.
Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)
Invest in a basket of securities — such as stocks, bonds and commodities — that often tracks an underlying index. 		 Normally to track the performance of a specific index.

Benefits of investing in Mutual Funds
  Benefits
Management Professional management teams often involving fund managers and research analysts.

It should be noted that mutual funds charge management fees to cover their operating costs.
Liquidity Funds are more liquid because they tend to be less volatile compared with a single security. 
Diversification
Offer diversification or access to a wider variety of investments than an individual investor could afford to buy.
Economies of Scale

Mutual funds take advantage of their buying and selling volume to reduce transaction costs for their investors.

When you buy a mutual fund (comprising 20 – 50 securities), you diversify without paying the 20 to 50 transaction fees that would give you a similarly diverse individual portfolio. 

Investment involves risk. Please review all financial material carefully before investing. The value of mutual funds can be volatile and could go down substantially. 