Gareth Isaac
Head of Multi-Sector, Developed Markets, Invesco Fixed Income (IFI)

Gareth Isaac

About

Gareth Isaac is the head of multi-sector portfolio management, developed markets. He is the senior IFI investor in EMEA with primary responsibility for leading the global macro team in London.

His brief also encompasses a wider investment and thought leadership role working closely with the investment grade credit, high yield and emerging markets teams and the credit analyst team. Gareth is a member of the IFI investment strategy team.

Gareth joined Invesco in January 2017 from Schroders Investment Management. During his five years there, he established his credentials as a highly respected investor whilst leading the multi sector investment team. His remit extended across portfolio management, where he led the multi-currency aggregate and unconstrained investment strategies. His asset management and fixed income experience extends to over 20 years, having worked for organisations such as Newton, AXA, Société Générale and GLG. Gareth is a CFA charterholder.

Managed products

Funds

GPR Global Bond
IVBDASD
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDCSD
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDCGA
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDZSD
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDAMD
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDCUA
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDZUA
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDZEA
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Global Bond
IVBDCEH
Invesco Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Oct-18

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBE
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Aug-00

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBI
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Apr-96

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBB
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Sep-98

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Aug-07

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBC
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 09-Aug-99

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GPR Fixed Income
INURAEH
Invesco Global Flexible Bond Fund

Inception date : 15-Dec-15

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GPR Fixed Income
Invesco Global Flexible Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Oct-24

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GPR Fixed Income
Invesco Global Flexible Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Oct-24

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GPR Fixed Income
INUAAEH
Invesco Global Flexible Bond Fund

Inception date : 15-Dec-15

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GPR Fixed Income
Invesco Global Flexible Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Oct-24

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