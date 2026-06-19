Jan Grindrod is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Strategies team, which develops and manages derivatives-based investment strategies. In this role, he is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading, and derivative management.

Mr. Grindrod joined Invesco in 2013 as a foreign exchange (FX) and fixed income derivatives trader and went on to become global head of FX trading. In 2024, he joined the Global Strategies team, focusing on portfolio implementation. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at The Hartford, where he traded FX, fixed income, and equity derivatives to hedge the firm’s variable annuity book of business. Mr. Grindrod started his career in 2007 as a fixed income investment analyst at Hartford Investment Management Company (HIMCO), the investment management arm of The Hartford, where he subsequently traded FX and various fixed income sectors and managed short duration fixed income mandates.

Mr. Grindrod earned a BS degree in finance from the University of Connecticut. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder