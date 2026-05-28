Matthew Henly
Portfolio Manager

Matthew Henly

CFA

About

Matthew is a portfolio manager for IFI Europe with a focus on euro, sterling and global investment grade credit. Matthew joined Invesco in 2021.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager for Aberdeen Standard Investments where he managed investment grade credit and aggregate portfolios. Matthew has experience managing a range of strategies across global fixed income markets. Mr. Henly started his career in 2011 at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in Edinburgh as a credit research analyst covering industrial sectors.

Matthew holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Loughborough University. He is a CFA Charterholder

Managed products

Funds

GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBE
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Aug-00

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBI
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Apr-96

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBB
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Sep-98

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Aug-07

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBC
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 09-Aug-99

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTEAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTCAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTAAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTRAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCCD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCCH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAI
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 29-Apr-10

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCEA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCGH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 29-Apr-10

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