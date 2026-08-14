James McDermottroe

James is a fund manager within the Henley-based Asian & Emerging Market Equities team, with a focus on managing the emerging markets ex-China strategy.

James joined Invesco in August 2013 as an intern, gaining experience with our Henley-based Emerging Market Equities and US Equities teams before becoming a permanent member of the Emerging Market Equities team in December 2013.

James holds an MSc in Finance and Banking and a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Bath and is a CFA charterholder.