Insight Break market concentration with global stocks
Key takeaways
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The stock leaders of yesterday can quickly become tomorrow's laggards. Be prepared by diversifying across sectors and regions.
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The AI trade is no longer a single trade, in our view. The focus is increasingly shifting from infrastructure investment and broad AI exposure towards adoption, monetisation and sustainable earnings delivery.
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An active investment approach may help ensure more diversified and resilient portfolios in all markets.
Investors have traditionally leaned on global stocks to unlock value through diversification across regions and sectors. Yet, a growing risk is the degree of market concentration in a handful of US big tech and artificial intelligence (AI) giants. While being heavily exposed to these names in recent years has been profitable, valuations and expectations in parts of the market have continued to rise, increasing the potential consequences of disappointment. We think shifting trends underscore the need for a more active approach where these areas aren’t treated as a single trade.
Why invest in global stocks
Each country or region offers unique strengths and exposures. Some are geared to natural resources or manufacturing prowess, some are more heavily exposed to tech, and some to the consumer. Strengths can turn, and dynamics can shift rapidly. Today’s leaders can quickly become tomorrow’s laggards. That’s why an unyielding focus on high-quality, attractively valued firms, regardless of geography, is always essential.
Concentration is also no longer solely a US issue, with technology and semiconductor companies accounting for an increasingly large proportion of some Asian and emerging-market indices.
This concentration carries risk. Once demanding assumptions are reflected in valuations, even relatively small setbacks in earnings, margins or guidance can trigger sharp share-price reactions. At the same time, avoiding the largest benchmark constituents altogether can create its own risks. The challenge for active investors is therefore not simply deciding whether to own these companies, but determining how much exposure is justified by their long-term prospects and current valuations.
AI trade is becoming more nuanced
While AI remains a powerful force, the path to profits is far from homogeneous. Success in AI requires more than access to cutting-edge data or platforms. It demands domain-specific applications, regulatory navigation, and scalable business models.
The underlying AI opportunity has not disappeared, but it appears to be moving into a more selective phase. The initial infrastructure build-out continues to support areas such as semiconductors, power and data-centre capacity, but investors are increasingly focused on whether companies can translate investment into adoption, revenue growth and sustainable returns.
Not every AI investment will thrive. Some may struggle in monetisation or face competitive erosion. Others risk committing excessive capital before the eventual economics of the technology are fully understood. The exponential growth in data-centre investment creates genuine opportunities, but it also increases the possibility of capital misallocation and a cyclical downturn among suppliers if expected demand does not materialise.
For much of the last few years, the large hyperscalers tended to trade in a similar fashion, rising and falling together. The AI trade is no longer a single trade, though. We see this reflected in the lower average correlation of returns across the major hyperscalers relative to the preceding decade.
This divergence is likely to persist as investors distinguish between companies with durable data advantages, adaptable management teams and viable routes to monetisation, and those whose valuations rely on increasingly optimistic assumptions. The debate is therefore moving beyond identifying AI “winners” and “losers” towards assessing the price being paid, the capital required and the durability of future returns.
Major hyperscaler correlation is now falling
Average pairwise correlation (20-day return) of Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Oracle
We think this could persist and calls for deep fundamental analysis and differentiation. Investors should distinguish between firms merely experimenting with AI and those embedding it meaningfully into their core value proposition. The superficial reception in index multiples belies significant differences in platform maturity, data moat, and execution capability.
Fundamental, active approach may be essential
The Global Equities team follows a disciplined, bottom-up stock picking process that identifies businesses boasting strong balance sheets and trusted leadership, irrespective of sector or region. The aim is to assemble a high-conviction portfolio with diversification across companies, countries and sectors, while avoiding excessive exposure to any single factor, theme or macroeconomic outcome.
By avoiding overexposure to any single theme or economic bet, this strategy mitigates the risks of market concentration and allows performance to flourish across a variety of market conditions. Granular, company-specific research can also help distinguish genuine long-term beneficiaries of structural change from businesses benefiting primarily from short-term enthusiasm.
This is becoming increasingly important as markets appear to be moving faster. Short-term momentum, positioning and sentiment can cause share prices to diverge materially from underlying fundamentals. At the same time, technological change is accelerating the pace at which competitive advantages can strengthen or erode. This places greater emphasis on continually reassessing investment cases, planting new seeds in the portfolio and acting when the evidence changes, rather than assuming that today’s winners can simply be held indefinitely.
Differing from thematic investing, this approach doesn’t chase emotions or hype. Instead, it identifies businesses that benefit from structural change, whether through AI, electrification, supply-chain reconfiguration or evolving consumer behaviour, while remaining alert to valuation risk and the possibility that expectations have moved too far ahead of fundamentals.
Where we have seen opportunities
In today’s environment of heightened concentration risk and a maturing AI landscape, a selective, fundamentals-driven approach is important. Rather than accepting a broad-brush allocation to big tech and AI, investors can benefit from a thoughtfully curated portfolio that captures global opportunity, emphasises quality, and avoids value traps.
The opportunity set is also becoming broader. Periods of volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid sector rotation are creating more frequent dislocations between share prices and underlying business value. Attractive businesses can increasingly be found beyond the narrow group that has dominated index returns, including companies benefiting from AI adoption, healthcare innovation, industrial investment, electrification, infrastructure spending and changing supply chains.
We are not making an extreme call against the US or declaring that the AI opportunity has ended. The US continues to contain many exceptional businesses. However, its growing weight in global indices, demanding valuations in parts of the market and the capital intensity of the AI investment cycle strengthen the case for broadening sources of return across companies, regions and investment styles.
Higher interest rates and bond yields, persistent inflation risks and geopolitical and trade-policy uncertainty may continue to create periods of volatility and place pressure on highly valued or rate-sensitive companies. However, many companies retain strong balance sheets and resilient earnings, while volatility can provide active investors with more attractive entry points. Careful attention to valuation, adaptability and portfolio construction therefore remains central to our approach.
Global equities
Our Global equities team are experts in building diversified portfolios designed for long-term success. We invest across sectors and industries, seeking quality companies and capturing equity and income opportunities worldwide.
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