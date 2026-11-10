For investors already allocating to private credit, the question is not simply whether to add exposure, but how to access a broader opportunity set within existing portfolios. European upper middle market companies, businesses with €50 million or more in EBITDA,1 can obtain financing through both directly originated and broadly syndicated loans. As borrowers move between these markets, strategies restricted to one access point may miss opportunities available through the other.

This white paper, “The case for the European upper middle market”, examines the rationale for combining both markets within a borrower-focused approach to senior secured floating-rate credit.

Why the upper middle market matters

European upper middle market companies typically have established business models, substantial operating scale and more resilient cash flows than smaller borrowers. Invesco views these characteristics as important considerations when assessing debt-servicing capacity and downside risk.

However, company size is only one aspect of credit quality. Assessing an investment requires detailed analysis of the borrower’s business, sector, cash flows, leverage and loan documentation. Senior secured status provides a priority position in the capital structure, but does not guarantee repayment or prevent losses.

Two access points, one credit opportunity

Direct lending and broadly syndicated loans provide different routes to financing many of the same European upper middle market businesses. Rather than viewing them as entirely separate opportunities, Invesco assesses both through a common credit lens: the borrower’s ability to service senior secured floating-rate debt.

The two markets offer complementary characteristics:

Direct lending: Directly negotiated loans may offer a spread premium in exchange for limited liquidity. The white paper identifies a potential premium of 100–300 basis points relative to syndicated loans, depending on market conditions.

Directly negotiated loans may offer a spread premium in exchange for limited liquidity. The white paper identifies a potential premium of 100–300 basis points relative to syndicated loans, depending on market conditions. Broadly syndicated loans: Bank-arranged loans offer access to a broader secondary market, providing additional routes for deployment and portfolio management. Liquidity remains dependent on market conditions.

Combining both formats can give a manager greater flexibility to assess relative value and allocate capital as financing conditions change. It does not ensure full deployment, higher returns or liquidity in all environments.

Following borrowers across changing markets