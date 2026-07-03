Rethinking European equities: They aren’t just for diversification anymore

The equity income gap between the US and Europe is stark too. The S&P 500's dividend yield has fallen to around 1%; European total shareholder yield — dividends plus the region's record pace of buybacks — sits well above that. European banks alone offer a shareholder yield near 8% while trading at just a little above book value. For investors who value total-return discipline and downside protection, being paid to hold European stocks is a strong part of our thesis.
While risks remain, the case for Europe has strengthened
The case for Europe is not perfect. There are risks.
For one, Europe faces higher energy costs due to the conflict in the Middle East. But the impact is thus far much less than in 2022. Europe has adapted and become more resilient to these disruptions over the last four years. More gas is now sourced from Norway and the US and alternative energy production, for example French nuclear production, has increased. The shock is a real cyclical headwind, pushing growth lower and inflation higher, but it is not yet evidence that the broader equity case has broken. When the Middle East conflict eases, we expect sentiment toward European assets will improve.
Additionally, Europe is no longer dirt cheap in absolute terms after a strong run. And challenges compared to the US — less secular growth, higher corporate taxes, less available capital, trade and China exposure — have not vanished.
But investors do not need Europe to be flawless. They need a market that is cheaper than the US on a like-for-like basis, far less crowded, backed by a real fiscal impulse, exposed to sectors that fit the regime, and able to pay income as well as grow earnings. On those measures, the case is stronger than the consensus still allows.
If your portfolio has spent a decade taking the old conclusions as given, this is the moment to rethink. Europe could play a role.