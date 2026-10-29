Michael Oliveros is Head of Global Small & Mid Cap Equities at Invesco, based in Henley. In this role, he leads various global, international, and pan-European small and mid-cap portfolios, as well as overseeing the small and mid-cap strategies across the team.

Michael joined Invesco in 2023 to lead our global and pan-European smaller companies’ strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he held several positions at M&G, including serving as lead fund manager for a range of global and European equities funds, managing research for the Sustain and Impact team, and developing the investment process for the SFDR Article 9 Paris-aligned investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he was head of US Custom Solutions at Credit Suisse HOLT, where he was responsible for developing investment solutions utilising the HOLT CFROI valuation framework. He has also worked in mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate consulting.

Michael earned a BS degree in finance with a concentration in technology and management from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating as a Chancellor’s Scholar. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.