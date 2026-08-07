Tom Hemmant

GPR,Non-U.S. Short Duration IESTAAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund
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Fund Manager
BSc, ACA
Tom is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.
Tom began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2002. In 2005 he joined the Corporate Finance team of International Power plc, working on the acquisition and project financing of power generation assets, and corporate funding projects. He joined the fixed income team at Invesco in 2011 as a credit analyst and became a fund manager in 2020. He manages the team’s climate bond funds and other credit funds.
Tom holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Southampton. He is an ACA qualified chartered accountant.
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