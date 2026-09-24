Personalised Investor Engine

Identify activation gaps
Understand where customers hesitate and what may be preventing them from taking the next step.
Millions of people are interested in investing, yet many never take the first step. Digital platforms have made investing more accessible than ever, but access alone doesn't create engagement, confidence, or action. Many customers still hesitate or abandon their journey altogether. Helping more people become investors requires a deeper understanding of behaviours, motivations, and barriers.
Delivering meaningful guidance that prompts action requires understanding the people behind the portfolios.
Uncertainty, complexity, and lack of confidence often prevent customers from investing, even when products are readily available.
Different customers need different levels of support, content, and encouragement throughout their investment journey.
PIE combines behavioural insight, intelligent personalisation, and continuous optimisation to help financial institutions create more relevant investment experiences and encourage meaningful action.
Understand where customers hesitate and what may be preventing them from taking the next step.
Deliver more relevant content, journeys and prompts based on customer needs
Apply behavioural intelligence at important moments throughout the customer journey.
Test, learn, and improve customer experiences through continuous optimisation.
PIE helps uncover the behavioural, informational, and confidence barriers that can slow progression through the investment journey, helping firms focus support where it is most needed.
Different customers engage with investing in different ways. PIE supports more tailored experiences aligned to an individual's confidence levels, needs, and goals.
PIE helps firms identify opportunities to encourage meaningful actions, whether that's taking the first investment step, increasing contributions, or staying invested during market uncertainty.
PIE supports ongoing analysis, experimentation, and optimisation, helping firms refine experiences as customer behaviour evolves.
Invesco and Zopa Bank launched a partnership in 2025 to demystify investing and help customers build for their future.
Creating confident investors can benefit your business in multiple ways
Support customers taking their first investment step.
Improve account activation and ongoing contribution growth.
Help investors stick with their financial plan during periods of uncertainty.
Reconnect lapsed investors with their long-term financial goals.
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