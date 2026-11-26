We do not rule out renewed escalation, and tankers are still being hit in the region. However, our base case is that energy prices stabilise or potentially fall from here. If that plays out, inflationary pressures and the squeeze on consumers could ease. Non-US markets, many of which import much of their energy, could fare better in this scenario.

More Tightening

Bond yields fell through October, with the US 10-year hitting a low of 4.84%, but have since risen back to 5.15%3. Core US CPI came in hotter than expected. There are some signs that inflation expectations have risen, but breakevens remain well contained. The economy appears able to absorb these yields, but the reason they are rising has changed. Earlier this year they mostly reflected stronger growth. Now, alongside a resilient growth backdrop, they increasingly reflect higher policy expectations. Governor Waller, for example, has floated the idea of a 50bps hike by the Federal Reserve in December. We would not rule it out. With growth this firm, the Fed has little reason to stop.

The Bank of England also delivered a hawkish hike, with Catherine Mann calling for 50bps. That a hike was unanimous across the MPC and Mann calling for 50bps surprised us4. Strong GDP growth and upgraded forecasts have given the Bank room to act, and the energy shock has kept inflation too high for comfort, albeit we still see relatively little sign of second round effects that would tend to worry the BoE. The message from both sides of the Atlantic is the same. Resilient growth gives central banks licence to keep tightening, and investors may not be able to rely on rate cuts to cushion any slowdown.

The ECB: Tightening, but for different reasons

The ECB is tightening too, but more cautiously. It raised rates in June and September, then held in October, leaving the deposit rate at 2.50%. Euro area inflation reached 4.0% in October, but that is mostly energy. Core inflation has held at 2.5% and the ECB sees no sign yet of second-round effects5. President Lagarde said the Governing Council debated a hike in October, and markets see a December move as likely.

The difference matters. In the US, the worry is core inflation, which has surprised higher for three months running. In the euro area, it is energy. That makes the ECB's path more sensitive to oil, and gives Europe more to gain if energy prices stabilise or fall. The bigger risk for Europe sits in the bond market rather than in policy. Long-term yields have risen across the region and French fiscal concerns have pushed French spreads wider. Those spreads might look attractive to some but we’d be wary of betting on French spreads narrowing just yet, especially with a French election looming next year.

Bonds aren't hedging

As the S&P 500 fell alongside oil, we would normally expect US Treasuries to rally. Instead, 10-year yields are higher, and the 10-year real yield is approaching 3%, near its highest level since 20086. Bonds may struggle to protect portfolios while inflation is sticky.

That doesn't mean bonds have no role in portfolios today. Far from it. Today's yields pay investors to wait, and the hedge could return once the market's main worry shifts from inflation to growth. That becomes more likely as the energy shock fades and the Fed's hikes start to bite. Until then, we would rely on income and shorter maturities in bonds, and look to other diversifiers, such as commodities, for protection against the shocks most likely today.

The dollar is doing the hedging

The US dollar has been the clearest winner from the Fed repricing. The dollar index has reached a 19-month high, up about 1.7% so far in November. The euro has slipped to around $1.10, its lowest since May 2025, and sterling has fallen back to about $1.32 despite the Bank of England's hike. This is a rates story. Two-year US swap rates have risen about 35bps since Waller floated a 50bps hike and core CPI surprised higher7.

That could matter for portfolios. As US equities have fallen, the dollar has risen. For sterling- and euro-based investors holding unhedged US assets, the currency has softened the blow. But it cuts both ways. A rally built on Fed hikes could fade quickly if growth disappoints and pulls US yields lower, as happened briefly in late October, or if other central banks close the rate gap.

Currently we would not count on the dollar as a hedge, and in our opinion its weakening trend to resume as we go into 2027.

Mid-terms and data centres

A Democratic win in the mid-term elections was widely anticipated, but the scale of the win surprised most commentators, including us. Even so, the result changes little in how we view the economy and markets today. It does mean healthcare cuts are a little less likely and AI and data centre regulation more likely at the margin.

The political mood towards AI has changed. Voters backed restrictions in almost every data centre measure on the ballot. The five biggest states for building, including Texas (home to a quarter of planned US capacity), have elected Democratic governors who are wary of new developments. The build-out may slow at the margin although the extent of any slowdown remains uncertain.

Projects already under way or with permits in hand should go ahead, so any moratoria would mainly hit sites that haven't started. Washington is also unlikely to act broadly, because President Trump can veto any federal legislation. Even the strongest critics sound more like reformers than ideological opponents. Texas's governor-elect, Hinojosa, has said she doesn't hate data centres, has noted her business-friendly stance and wants both growth and protections for residents. Data centres bring construction jobs that unions support and tax revenue that local budgets need. If some states push back, others will compete for the projects. We expect stricter rules on power, water and local costs, and some projects moving elsewhere, but not an end to the data centre build-out.

AI: Still building, but be selective

The controversy around Jensen Huang and his resignation as CEO of Nvidia has hit the stock hard, along with AI and data centre stocks more broadly. But we think it matters little for near-term demand for Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia's installed base and CUDA software ecosystem has remained intact. However, Huang was instrumental in backing neoclouds, frontier AI labs and AI infrastructure through investments. At the margin, therefore, we may see more conservative capital allocation and less vendor financing. That said, Nvidia already appeared to be growing more cautious about vendor financing before the controversy.